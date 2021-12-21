Op-Ed: COVID cases ‘doubling’ every two days – Spelling out the increased risk for the unbelievably stupid

A man undergoes a rapid Covid-19 test at a medical van in New York on December 17, 2021. — © AFP

The Omicron variant is replicating at incredible, unheard-of, speeds, literally doubling every two days. This is a truly dangerous development. It’s more than just unusual; it’s opening a Pandora’s box of opportunities for new strains of the virus. Another problem is that “milder” doesn’t mean “safer” or anything like it. This thing is hospitalizing and killing people the same as usual.

The future of the virus is going to continue to dictate human reality unless effective countermeasures can stop the spread. An extremely interesting (video) interview on Deutsches Welle goes into some detail on the ramifications and explains the logic of managing spread.

The salient points are:

The more viruses replicate, the more inevitable the rise of an evolved new strain will be.

The current exceptionally high rate of infection is therefore a baseline threat.

The need is to adapt countermeasures to meet the threat in real time.

Stopping spread greatly reduces the number of viruses able to replicate. Viruses replicate in gigantic numbers in every single case. A single successful variant is enough to start a whole new strain. This is more than just “contagious”; it’s a compounding of evolving infection risks and rates.

That’s how Omicron got started. Omicron has multiple mutations in comparison with the original strain of COVID and is quite distinct from the Delta strain. That’s happened in less than a year, and Omicron is moving much faster than Delta in terms of replication.

Vax vs Un-vax

The unvaccinated are definitely on the wrong side of the statistics for hospitalization, worldwide. So far the claim that the vaccines reduce severity is pretty much holding up.

This is no simple equation – Bloomberg reports that people with some common major medical conditions are at even higher risk from COVID, and Omicron will aggravate that situation, simply because it’s so contagious. That in turn means the risk of severity is different for gigantic numbers of vulnerable people.

There’s another rather grim vaccine-related statistical legacy rattling the chains of COVID – Scientific American reports or rather reiterates another previously known problem – Vaccinated people have some level of added personal protection, but they can still transmit COVID.

…So vaccination alone isn’t a defense against the real dangers, spread, and mutation of new strains. Vaccines do help, but on this basis, they can’t prevent spread. The best way to stop spread is the natural default – to simply avoid exposure as much as possible.

Here we have a somewhat ironic quandary. During the Black Death, people didn’t know how the diseases spread. They did, however, opt to avoid it. Even a Pope moved to France to avoid the Italian meltdown during a severe plague event.

An enlarged view of human bronchus tissue infected with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (in red) in laboratory research from a team in Hong Kong. (Supplied by the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong)

Here’s the irony – Hundreds of years later, in a technologically far more advanced world, such basic precautions aren’t happening. Failure to reduce exposure inevitably means rampant spread. The infection cycle will therefore repeat with each new strain. Each new strain will make things worse.

Business? What business?

The main argument for reopening everything is money. Forget rhetoric, ideology, and politics. That’s quaint in its usual obscene way – The sick and dead don’t do a lot more business.

For example – Assuming those 5 million dead people, if alive, would have done $10,000 worth of business in the timeframe of the pandemic, that’s $50 billion worth of business that didn’t happen.

Now crank that up to 50 million people, which could be credible based on an accelerated spread over time equally adding fatalities. That’s a lot of business not being done, isn’t it?

…Does that clarify anything? Adding risk and increased exposure makes it that much worse. Even if suits aren’t famous for their ability to do basic arithmetic, it’s not a duck-able issue.

The default response to stop such massively accelerated spread will be more lockdowns. That means more cost and presumably more political tantrums from the drama queens.

A bit of common sense could save trillions of dollars, lives, and time. Imagine headbutting a fast-moving train for two years, and then complaining about getting a headache.

That’s what denial is doing, it’s not working and it can never work. There is a definite physical limit to this level of unbelievable, ongoing, stupidity before it starts to crash the entire global economy. Some sanity, if you please, and preferably ASAP, is the better option.

