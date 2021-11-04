Covid-19 cases breaking records across Europe

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions - Copyright AFP/File Romeo GACAD

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday a 6 percent increase in new weekly Covid-19 cases in Europe, marking a fifth-straight week in which cases have increased in the region compared to a decline or stabilization in all others.

Describing the new wave of cases as a “grave concern,” especially in Eastern Europe, WHO experts point to low vaccination rates as the root cause of Russia and other Eastern European countries’ spike in cases and deaths.

WHO warned of a possible half a million more deaths in Europe by February. Europe head Hans Kluge said a relaxation of public health measures was also behind the rise in Covid cases in the WHO’s European region, which covers 53 countries including parts of Central Asia, according to the BBC.

The WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said over the past four weeks cases across Europe had soared over 55 percent, despite an “ample supply of vaccines and tools”, and colleague Mike Ryan said Europe’s experience was a “warning shot for the world”.

The health experts agree that the more transmissible Delta variant has exacerbated the spread of the disease, and with many countries in Asia, with the notable exception of China, opening their borders to travelers, this could end up being a bad move.

Another added issue is winter’s arrival in the Northern Hemisphere. The virus spreads faster in the winter months when people gather indoors, reports Reuters.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, reported 33,949 new infections, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic last year.

Russia’s Covid-19 task force reported the country had reached a single-day record of 1,189 deaths Tuesday, and it reported more than 40,000 daily cases for the fifth time in seven days.

Greece recorded 6,856 new cases on Tuesday, their highest 24-hour figure ever, forcing the Greek government to impose new restrictions and increased testing on unvaccinated people, Greek health minister Thanos Plevris told reporters.

COVID-19 prevalence in England rose to its highest level on record in October, Imperial College London said. The British government reported 293 deaths on Tuesday, its highest daily total since February.

In total, 36 out of the 43 countries that make up Eastern Europe have seen sharp rises in the number of coronavirus infections in the most recent 14-day period. Only Belarus, Moldova, Monaco, Romania, Serbia, Spain, and the U.K. showed a decrease in cases over the same 14-day period.