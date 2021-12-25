Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Could life exist in the clouds around Venus?

With Venus, maybe some life is there, in the clouds, modifying its environment so that it is livable.

Published

NASA announces two new missions to Venus
NASA's last Venus orbiter was Magellan, which arrived in 1990, but other vessels have made fly-bys since then - Copyright AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
NASA's last Venus orbiter was Magellan, which arrived in 1990, but other vessels have made fly-bys since then - Copyright AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Scientists have been pondering whether could acid-neutralizing life-forms could exist in the theoretically habitable pockets in Venus’ clouds. A research paper looking into this has come from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The reason why life might be possible within this area of the planet is based on an assessment of the chemistry of the Venusian clouds. In particular there is a chemical pathway by which life could neutralize Venus’ acidic environment. If this functions as is theorized, the pathway could create a self-sustaining, habitable pocket in the clouds.

Initially the possibility may seem odd (for instance, Venus is hotter than Mercury despite being further away from the Sun). Much like the planet’s surface, the clouds of Venus appear inhospitable, blanketing the skies in droplets of sulfuric acid. This acid is sufficiently strong to burn a hole straight through human skin.

Yet researchers have detected small concentrations of oxygen, water vapor and sulfur dioxide. There is also the presence of some atypically shaped =non-spherical particles. These particles do not conform to sulfuric acid’s round droplets. In addition, the gas ammonia has been detected and the presence of ammonia does not connect to any chemical signature found on the planet’s surface.

What is significant about ammonia is that the gas would trigger a cascade of chemical reactions capable of neutralizing surrounding droplets of sulfuric acid. In theory, ammonia should not be present in the Venusian atmosphere because it is partly formed from hydrogen and there is no natural source of hydrogen that could create the quantities of ammonia measured.

Not only this, the origin of the ammonia could well be of a biological origin. This leads the scientists to write in their research paper: “life could be making its own environment on Venus.”

In the human gut, microbes produce ammonia to neutralize and make liveable an otherwise highly acidic environment. The same phenomenon could be taking place in the dense clouds around the planet.

The information has been passed onto NASA so that future missions to Venus will focus on measuring further the chemical entities found in the clouds. Hopefully sufficient data will be amassed to permit confirming or refuting this idea of life within the clouds.

The research paper appears in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, where it is headed “Production of ammonia makes Venusian clouds habitable and explains observed cloud-level chemical anomalies.”

In this article:Astronomy, Bacteria, Life, planets, venus
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas

Omicron's rise has heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa's arrival overshadowed by Covid restrictions.

9 hours ago

World

Millions travel across US as airlines cancel flights over Covid

Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak.

19 hours ago
US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev

World

US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev

The USA grew "arrogant and self-confident" after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leading to the expansion of the NATO.

24 hours ago
Two Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork Two Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork

World

Hong Kong students, alumni mourn loss of campus Tiananmen statues

Hong Kong university students paid solemn tribute to two campus statues marking Beijing's 1989 suppression of Tiananmen Square protesters.

19 hours ago