Core Biogenesis’ technological evolution: How Alexandre Reeber is transforming multiple industries

Photo courtesy of Core Biogenesis

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When Alexandre Reeber and Chouaib Meziadi founded Core Biogenesis in 2020, their primary focus was developing an advanced bioproduction platform for the pharmaceutical industry. Four years later, their company is making waves in biopharma and cosmetics, with a revolutionary skincare ingredient set to launch in September 2024.

Core Biogenesis’s proprietary technology, which uses plants as biofactories to produce biomolecules, has evolved from a biopharma-centric innovation to a versatile platform with applications across multiple industries. This shift in focus exemplifies the company’s adaptability and the broad potential of its Bioproduction technology.

“We started Core Biogenesis with a clear technological vision for an advanced bioproduction platform, initially targeting the biopharma market,” says Reeber, the company’s CEO. “We discovered along the way that our platform technology had far more applications than we initially anticipated.”

Molecular farming: A new paradigm in bioproduction

At the core of Core Biogenesis’s advancement is its use of molecular farming, specifically using an oilseed plant called Camelina sativa. This method involves inserting DNA into the plant, producing the desired proteins — in this case, growth factors and cytokines.

The company’s process goes beyond traditional molecular farming by incorporating proprietary yield-boosting technology. This includes various techniques to increase the expression yield of the plants and make the extraction process more efficient and scalable.

From lab to market: The journey of a biotech startup

Significant milestones have marked Core Biogenesis’s journey from concept to commercialization. After four years of research and development, the company is preparing to launch its first two skincare actives: Peauforia FGF-2 and Peauvita EGF.

These products represent a significant breakthrough in the skincare industry. According to the company, clinical trials have shown that their skincare active can address the four main primary signs of aging in just 14 days, a claim that was previously unheard of in the industry.

The company’s technological progress has not gone unnoticed. Despite being in the pre-launch phase, Core Biogenesis reports that it is already collaborating with four of the top ten cosmetic companies in the world.

Sustainability and scalability: The twin pillars of Core Biogenesis’s technology

One critical advantage of Core Biogenesis’s technology is its sustainability. Unlike traditional bioproduction methods that require bioreactors or automated vertical farming technologies, Core Biogenesis’s method uses plants’ natural photosynthesis mechanism, resulting in a carbon-neutral production process.

Another significant factor is the technology’s scalability. The company claims its downstream process has scalability comparable to that of the food industry while maintaining cGMP quality grade.

“Our ultra-scalable Bioproduction technology simplifies and accelerates the mass-production and purification of sustainable, high-performance recombinant molecules while driving production costs down,” Reeber explains.

Challenges and future prospects

Despite its promising technology and early successes, Core Biogenesis faces challenges as it moves toward commercialization. The company must navigate regulatory hurdles, scale up production to meet potential demand and compete in the crowded and competitive skincare market.

However, Core Biogenesis’s technology has potential applications beyond skin care. The company’s original focus on biopharma remains a potential avenue for future growth, and other industries may benefit from its plant-based bioproduction method.

“After years of investments and hard work on fundamental research and clinical development, we’re excited to see our technology make its way into real-world applications,” says Reeber. “We believe this is just the beginning of what our platform can achieve.”

As Core Biogenesis prepares for its product launch in September, eyes will be on this innovative biotech company. Whether it can successfully transition from a promising startup to a major player in the biopharma and cosmetics industries remains to be seen. However, its journey so far illustrates the potential for biotechnology to create unexpected solutions and transform multiple industries.