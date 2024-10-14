Consumers long for the past but brace for the future of telecoms

Ticketmaster image: — © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JOE RAEDLE

A survey from the company Sinch finds a growing disconnect between consumers and the future of telecoms. The key findings have been shared with Digital Journal.

The third-party survey, timed to the 175th anniversary of inventor Antonio Meucci’s telephone in 1849, points to a longing for the past, and a fear and distrust of the future.

In terms of technology altering the way that businesses interface with customers, 65 percent of those surveyed said artificial intelligence will rule customer service within 10 years. While this appears to be the trend expected by the majority, this is not something the public are necessarily prepared to welcome.

The survey also finds that 43.4 percent say they will never trust AI customer service. The majority would prefer a traditional service model, with 63.2 percent saying they prefer to speak to a human.

In terms of the demographic cut, Gen-Z is the only generation to say chatbots have improved customer service (59.8 percent), while Millennials are split and Gen-X and Baby Boomers overwhelmingly disagree.

The positive leaning of Gen Z extend further with the fact that nearly 50 percent of Gen-Z are comfortable with chatbots handling their financial information.

A more positive view of technology that curs across all demographic groups is where 52 percent say quality of communication has improved with smartphones, texting and messaging apps. Despite this, with a nod back to traditional ways of working 70.1 percent say they miss the days of simple phone conversations.

A hopeful 40 percent are hoping for phone calls to return (probably an unlikely event).In general, around 30 percent of every generation state they prefer a call to a text. Despite this longing, 47 percent think calls are on the way out

When asked what they missed about communications from the past, simpler technology and more privacy were the overwhelming response

Rich Communication Service (RCS) is making major waves after the Apple news, but nearly 60 percent have not used it. However, 70 percent believe the technology will replace traditional texting.

RCS offers the following advantages:

Higher quality photos and videos

Larger file sizes for attachments

Audio messages

Improved group chats

Read receipts and typing indicators

Better encryption for chats between iPhone and Android users

Cross-platform emoji reactions

Location sharing within text threads

Works over both cellular networks and Wi-Fi

In summary, this survey suggests there is a dilemma growing with consumers of what they want to happen, and what they expect will happen.