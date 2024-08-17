Computed: The costliest cyberattacks since 2020

Man using a laptop at a conference. — Image © Tim Sandle

Cyberattacks are commonplace, yet some cost businesses and consumers far more than others. But what are the types of incidences leading to the most expensive cybersecurity breaches?The company Kiteworks has identified the biggest cybersecurity events since 2020.

This assessment reveals:

Cyberattack Type Total Losses in the US Since 2020 Average Losses per Attack Since 2020 BEC $1,747,924,931 $88,350 Credit Card/Check Fraud $516,046,155 $27,039 Malware $237,469,021 $83,235 Personal Data Breach $217,220,497 $5,360 Lottery/Sweepstakes $211,419,044 $13,869 Real Estate $180,693,427 $12,721 Data Breach $121,162,688 $12,575 Crimes Against Children $114,283,292 $56,688 Investment $103,069,899 $6,423 Phishing/Spoofing $81,561,072 $2,769

Business Email Compromise(BEC) is at the top of the table. This is the cyberattack with the highest financial impact, with losses exceeding $1 billion ($1,747,924,931) since 2020 and an average loss of $88,350 per incident.

BEC attacks involve fraudsters impersonating business executives or employees to deceive victims into transferring funds or revealing sensitive information.

Credit card and check fraudrank second, causing $516,046,155 in total losses and an average loss of $27,039 per incident. This fraud typically involves unauthorized use of payment information.Malware attacks, in third place, have resulted in losses of $237,469,021 with an average loss of $83,235 per incident.

The analysis also extends to the most common cyberattacks, and this translates to:

Cyberattack Type Total attacks US Since 2020 Non-payment/Non-Delivery 60,113 Personal Data Breach 40,523 Phishing/Spoofing 29,459 No Lead Value 25,523 Overpayment 24,945 Extortion 20,963 BEC 19,784 Credit Card/Check Fraud 19,085 IPR/Copyright and Counterfeit 18,849 Harassment/Stalking 18,112

At number one are non-payment/non-delivery cyberattacks,with 60,113 incidents, which involves fraudsters tricking victims into paying for undelivered goods or services. The second most prevalent is personal data breaches,with 40,523 incidents, which can involve unauthorized access to sensitive information often leading to identity theft and fraud.

Patrick Spencer, spokesperson at Kiteworks, explains to Digital Journal about the trends: “Our study reveals a concerning trend: cyberattacks are on the rise, both in frequency and financial impact. As cyber threats continue to evolve, proactive investment in advanced security technologies and employee training can significantly enhance a company’s resilience against cybercrime, as well as a greater focus on data security.”

For mitigation measures, Spencer advises: “Businesses should adopt a content-defined zero trust approach to secure their sensitive communications. By consolidating email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, and web forms into a private content network protected by a hardened virtual appliance, organizations can ensure that sensitive content is only accessed by authorized users. This approach provides advanced security, comprehensive governance, and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of sensitive content.”