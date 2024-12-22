Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Common bacterium protects Brazilian city from dengue storm

The introduction of Wolbachia (wMel strain) into Aedes aegypti mosquitoes reduces their capacity to transmit dengue and other arboviruses.
Avatar photo

Published

Aedes aegypti, a common vector of dengue fever and yellow fever. Image by Muhammad Mahdi Karim. — GNU License, V1.2
Aedes aegypti, a common vector of dengue fever and yellow fever. Image by Muhammad Mahdi Karim. — GNU License, V1.2

With climate change acting as an accelerant fuelling dengue’s surge, new findings presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) Annual Meeting provide evidence that releasing mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) carrying a common bacterium of the family Wolbachia offers a tool to fend off intense outbreaks of the viral disease.

The study was conducted by researchers from the World Mosquito Program and it found that in 2024, as Brazil battled its largest dengue outbreak on record, there was only a small rise in Niterói, a city of half a million people close to Rio de Janeiro.

The study credits the fact that five years ago, a partnership between the World Mosquito Program and Brazil’s Ministry of Health blanketed three-quarters of Niterói with mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacteria that has been shown to inhibit a mosquito’s ability to transmit dengue and other viruses.

Deployments into the remaining areas were completed in May 2023.

According to lead researcher Katie Anders: “We already saw infections essentially flatline in Niterói after the Wolbachia deployment, and while there was a small increase in 2024, the caseload was still 90 percent lower than before the deployment — and nothing like what was happening in the rest of Brazil.”

Anders adds: “The fact that Wolbachia has sustained itself in the mosquito population for years now and remained effective during a record year for dengue outbreaks shows that Wolbachia can provide long-term protection for communities against the increasingly frequent surges in dengue that we’re seeing globally.”

Anders explains that since Wolbachia has been rolled out across Niterói, dengue incidence has dropped to an average of 84 cases per 100,000 people per year, compared to an average rate of 913 cases per 100,000 people per year in the 10 years pre-Wolbachia.

The 1,736 dengue cases reported in Niterói from January to June 2024 represent a rate of 336 per 100,000 in 2024. This is compared to a rate of 3,121 nationwide and 1,816 in Rio de Janeiro state during the same period. Overall, in 2024, Brazil has recorded 9.6 million dengue cases — more than twice as many as in 2023 — and 5,300 dengue-related deaths.

Other trials spearheaded by the World Mosquito Program, including large-scale releases in urban areas of Colombia and Indonesia, have reported significant reductions in dengue. They also have shown that Wolbachia is safe for humans, animals and the surrounding environment. But Anders said the protective effect documented in Niterói stands out for occurring amid such an intense wave of disease.

Anders noted that the production facility in Brazil is a significant step because one the biggest barriers to using Wolbachia on a large scale is that it requires releasing a large number of infected mosquitoes to spread the bacteria into the local mosquito population.

In this article:Bacteria, Dengue, Infection, Mosquito, Parasite
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AGI — Not mad science or bad science, but way too much spin in the market

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) needs to be idiot-proof. It must be manageable.

5 hours ago
Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States

Business

Stellantis backtracks on plan to lay off 1,100 at US Jeep plant

Stellantis confirmed Saturday it was reversing a decision to lay off 1,100 workers at its Jeep plant in the US state of Ohio.

5 hours ago
The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington

Business

Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

Incoming US president Donald Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for US ships passing through the Panama Canal.

18 hours ago
While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie

Tech & Science

Secretive game developer codes hit ‘Balatro’ in Canadian prairie province

There are no photos or videos of LocalThunk, an anonymous computer programmer who lives in the prairies of Canada's Saskatchewan province.

5 hours ago