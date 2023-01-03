Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Comet to approach Earth for the first time since Neanderthals lived

At the start of 2023, Earth will be visited by a newly discovered comet that may be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye. 
Avatar photo

Published

An image of the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) taken by astrophotographer Hisayoshi Sato as seen in a still image from a NASA video. Source - Hisayoshi Sato via NASA/JPL-Caltech)
An image of the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) taken by astrophotographer Hisayoshi Sato as seen in a still image from a NASA video. Source - Hisayoshi Sato via NASA/JPL-Caltech)

At the start of 2023, Earth will be visited by a newly discovered comet that may be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye. 

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first spotted by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) on March 2, 2022, just inside Jupiter’s orbit. The comet is currently passing through the inner solar system. It will make its closest approach to the sun, or perihelion, on Jan. 12, and will then whip past Earth making its closest passage of our planet, its perigee, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the comet has a period of around 50,000 years. This means that prior to it coming to within around 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) of the sun on Jan. 12 and 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth on Feb. 2.

The last time it came so close was during the Upper Paleolithic period on Earth, reports Space.com. Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness it should be easy to spot with binoculars or a telescope.

It is entirely possible that the comet could be spotted with the unaided eye. If this does come to pass, it will be the first time since NEOWISE raced past Earth in 2020, although it won’t be anywhere near as spectacular, according to the Daily Mail.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will find the comet in the morning sky, as it moves swiftly from the northeast to the northwest and passes between the Little and Big Dippers during January.

Current images of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) show its coma, a surrounding halo of gas and dust, glowing with a greenish hue and a long but faint cometary tail extending from its main body.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is currently visible with good binoculars or a telescope in the early hours of the morning before dawn and is passing through the constellation of Corona Borealis, in the northwest direction, reports Newsweek. It will get easier to spot the comet over the next few weeks as it gradually brightens.

In this article:C/2022 E3 (ZTF), Comet visiting Earth, morning sky in Northern Hemispherre, Once every 50K years, See with naked eye
Avatar photo
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

AI infused everything on show at CES gadget extravaganza

The latest leaps in artificial intelligence from cars, robots to appliances will be on display at the CES opening Thursday in Las Vegas.

23 hours ago
Shelling argan nuts to make oil is part of a time-honoured and labour-intensive craft Shelling argan nuts to make oil is part of a time-honoured and labour-intensive craft

Business

Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future

Morocco's argan oil is highly prized by the cosmetics industry, yet it is now mostly produced by elderly workers.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Living on the edge: Will 2023 be the year of edge computing?

The power to select edge locations is enabling enterprises with new levels of availability and guaranteed speed through a reduced distance between points of...

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: The right beat: Technology to address the challenges in cardiovascular care

INFLUUNTI is the first and only patented non-surgical structural heart system that addresses a variety of life-threatening cardiovascular diseases in pediatric and adult patients.

21 hours ago