Comet to approach Earth for the first time since Neanderthals lived

An image of the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) taken by astrophotographer Hisayoshi Sato as seen in a still image from a NASA video. Source - Hisayoshi Sato via NASA/JPL-Caltech)

At the start of 2023, Earth will be visited by a newly discovered comet that may be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first spotted by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) on March 2, 2022, just inside Jupiter’s orbit. The comet is currently passing through the inner solar system. It will make its closest approach to the sun, or perihelion, on Jan. 12, and will then whip past Earth making its closest passage of our planet, its perigee, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the comet has a period of around 50,000 years. This means that prior to it coming to within around 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) of the sun on Jan. 12 and 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth on Feb. 2.

The last time it came so close was during the Upper Paleolithic period on Earth, reports Space.com. Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness it should be easy to spot with binoculars or a telescope.

It is entirely possible that the comet could be spotted with the unaided eye. If this does come to pass, it will be the first time since NEOWISE raced past Earth in 2020, although it won’t be anywhere near as spectacular, according to the Daily Mail.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will find the comet in the morning sky, as it moves swiftly from the northeast to the northwest and passes between the Little and Big Dippers during January.

Current images of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) show its coma, a surrounding halo of gas and dust, glowing with a greenish hue and a long but faint cometary tail extending from its main body.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is currently visible with good binoculars or a telescope in the early hours of the morning before dawn and is passing through the constellation of Corona Borealis, in the northwest direction, reports Newsweek. It will get easier to spot the comet over the next few weeks as it gradually brightens.