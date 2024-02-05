Cold enough to stop the Internet: Canada, cold and connectivity

A Canadian Pacific railway locomotive pulls train cars with shipping containers past Morant's Curve near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada in November, 2021. - Copyright POOL/AFP/File HENRY NICHOLLS

How cold can it get to disrupt technology? How cold does it need to be to disrupt the Internet? If you have ever wondered whether cold weather could freeze your Internet connection, this is something that is perfectly feasible as an expert from Repocket discusses.

Recent sub-zero temperatures across Canada are not just causing travel disruption, the inclement conditions are also causing a stir in cyberspace. How exactly are these icy conditions impacting the Internet?

The Innovation of Icy Interference

Subzero temperatures serve as a challenge to Canada’s vast Internet network. The icy conditions hinder the physical infrastructure that ensures a smooth transition of data. These frosty conditions can cause malfunctions in various critical components, such as transmitting stations and data fibre cables, which account for a major part of the Internet ecosystem.

“There’s a deep link between temperature and technology. The colder it gets, the harder it is for the infrastructure to function optimally,” explains Jason Adler, Software Engineer at Repocket, to Digital Journal.

The Chilled Challenges: Frosty Faults and Frozen Fiber Optics

Two interrelated challenges further add to Internet disruption. These are:

Frigid Faults: Extreme cold can lead to equipment failure, as most of it is designed to work within certain temperature ranges. The below-zero temperature disrupts these denominations, leading to malfunctions and breakdowns.

Frozen Fiber Optics: Fiber optic cables, the arteries of the Internet, are susceptible to the cold. They can break in frigid conditions, disrupting the flow of data.

Preserving the Canadian Web

“Despite the challenges, it’s not all gloom,” says Adler, “There are actions we can take to preserve Internet connectivity during these cold snaps.” Here are some measures Adler proposes:

Stabilize Room Temperature: Keep your devices in a stable environment with temperatures between 20-25 degrees Celsius. Wi-Fi Range and Position: Make sure your router is centrally located, promoting a good signal throughout your home. Consider a Signal Extender: A Wi-Fi extender can help boost your signal, especially in larger homes or those with multiple devices.

A recent study in Canada underscored these techniques’ importance. Researchers at the University of Toronto observed an average 45 percent increase in internet speed among Canadian households that opted for strategic router positioning and stabilizing room temperatures.

“We are constantly exploring ways to ensure that Canadians stay connected, even in the freezing cold. Simultaneously, we have to balance reliability, cost, and speed,” Adler adds.

The Big Chill on the Web

Canada’s Internet infrastructure is challenged by the ongoing freezing temperatures, with potential service disruptions caused by equipment failure and damage to fibre optic cables. However, with proactive measures like emergency repairs, smart design, and satellite internet, it is clear that this is not an insurmountable challenge.

Adler’s final thoughts consider the Canadian resilience against the freeze: “We are constantly evolving, just like the landscape we live in. Though we face challenges from the cold, it’s a driver for innovation and growth. Building a robust internet system that can function at icy temperatures—that’s the Canadian way.”