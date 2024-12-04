Closing the skills gap: How workforce training can meet modern workplace demands

Mohammed Hamouda, CEO of Momentum. Photo courtesy of Mohammed Hamouda

As organizations rely more on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, a significant skills gap is slowing productivity and development. Many companies struggle to ensure their workforce has the required technical skills to succeed in today’s digital world. Studies indicate that about 50% of employees in developed countries fear that their jobs will be taken over by machines in the next decade. But, only 5% are currently qualified to effectively navigate such technological changes.

This skills gap has notable implications. Organizations can’t achieve operational efficiency as employees face challenges adapting to the evolving business landscape due to inadequate training. To tackle these challenges, businesses must implement proactive strategies to close the gap through targeted upskilling initiatives.

How can you bridge the skills gap?

Investing in specialized training to improve organizational productivity. Solutions under the business umbrella, such as Salesforce CRM, are crucial in advancing this course, by enabling smooth operations, enhanced customer interactions, and informed decision-making through data analysis. Training tailored to these tools ensures employees can utilize advanced technologies effectively, improving overall organizational efficiency.

In addition to technical skills, targeted training can help employees develop major soft skills, including adaptability, collaboration, and problem-solving. These skills can keep employees agile and able to succeed in a dynamic business environment.

Customizing: A must-have In your training program

One of the key benefits of workforce training is its ability to be customized to address specific industry requirements. This tailored approach allows employees to apply new skills in practical settings, accelerating the transition from training to implementation. Businesses that invest in such programs are likely to see immediate results in operational efficiency and long-term value creation.

Moreover, the availability of opportunities to acquire new skills boosts employee retention. Studies have widely reported that companies with comprehensive training programs are found to have lower levels of turnover, hence decreasing the associated costs to replace staff. This results in increased organizational efficiency and also cultivates long-term loyalty and commitment from the employees.

Organizations can reap these benefits, like how property managers and non-profit companies have transformed their operations using Momentum’s expertise with Salesforce CRM. By streamlining daily tasks, efficiently tracking maintenance requests, and enhancing overall tenant satisfaction, property managers can respond more rapidly to tenant needs, achieve higher retention rates, and implement more effective management practices.

In the non-profit sector, a workforce development organization has optimized its use of Salesforce CRM to strengthen connections between clients and career resources. By equipping employees with advanced CRM knowledge and business technology skills, the organization has significantly expanded its reach and impact. Staff members now handle these connections more efficiently, driving improved outcomes for the individuals and communities they serve.

About Momentum

Momentum specializes in crafting tailored training programs that enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and promote sustainable growth. With over a decade of experience in workforce development, Momentum’s team — comprising certified developers and strategic consultants — has successfully delivered more than 100 projects across diverse industries.