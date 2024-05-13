Climbing the SEO ladder: Key ranking factors for 2024 you can’t ignore

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

It’s not easy to reach the #1 spot in search engine results, which means marketers have to use every method at their disposal to increase their rank. Unfortunately, leading search engines like Google don’t share their precise algorithms and why certain sites rank higher than others. To make matters worse, these search engines are notorious for regularly changing how their algorithms work — but that doesn’t mean it’s a total mystery. SEO specialists run comprehensive tests and research to determine which factors consistently lead to higher rankings.

Every year brings with it new or increasingly important factors to consider, and 2024 is no different. This year, factors like keywords and backlinks will continue to be crucial for SEO, but there are plenty of other strategies that should be top-of-mind.

With that said, here’s what you need to know about the SEO ranking factors that will help improve your search results and allow your website to get the traffic you deserve.

Classic techniques

Some SEO tactics are just as relevant as ever. For example, keywords aren’t going anywhere. Keyword stuffing may have gone the way of the dodo (and rightfully so), but businesses must be diligent to include relevant, popular keywords in their content if they hope to land anywhere near the front page of Google.

Backlinks are also still very helpful for your SEO strategy. These links to your page from another site effectively endorse what you have to say, and that in turn boosts your rankings. If a lot of people are sharing your website, then Google will rank you higher. Similarly, if a highly reputable source is sharing your website, then Google will rank you higher.

Finally, the sheer number of ranking factors that your site has is very important. You don’t have to include every single element listed here, but a good SEO strategy will incorporate as many factors as possible.

With these immortal ranking factors out of the way, let’s focus on some strategies that will be increasingly important in 2024.

AI tools and AI content

Artificial intelligence shows some promise when it comes to improving SEO. For example, tools from Wix can help you add relevant keywords and metadata to your site. Semrush’s AI assistant Copilot can also identify technical issues, comb through existing backlinks, study your web traffic, and more.

However, be careful about using AI to create content. It works in a pinch, but don’t do it too much. Google doesn’t necessarily drop you to the bottom for sharing some content written by AI, but churning out dozens of AI-generated blogs and publishing them in a short period could be seen as attempting to manipulate the search rankings — and that means that Google’s spam detection tool is going to kick in and give you the boot.

You only put yourself at more of a risk if your content isn’t scrutinized by a human editor — publishing poor-quality work will also ding you in the rankings. If you’re going to put out content, you need to make sure that it’s up to quality standards and it prioritizes E-E-A-T, or it won’t help your ranking much.

Google Search Generative Experience

Google Search Generative Experience (GSGE) launched in mid-2023. It incorporates simple, AI-generated responses that are shown at the top of search results if you’ve Googled a simple question or topic. “Where do elephants live,” for example, returns a short answer that’s currently sourced from a wildlife organization. The wildlife organization is then linked in case the searcher wants any more information.

In order to provide its answers, GSGE combs through the top content on the web and evaluates it to find the best result. As you might imagine, this new section is highly coveted real estate. To appear in a GSGE response, you should write clear and direct content that answers a certain question. Your writing should have straightforward language, well-organized sections, and even opinions or analysis.

Experience, expertise, authoritativeness, trustworthiness

Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (EAT) have long been Google’s measuring stick for how useful a website is, but “Experience” is a recent addition to their standards that marketers must consider. To improve how Google evaluates your experience, include real-world examples of concepts that you’re writing about, as well as case studies and even some first-person POV work. This will show Google that you’re a knowledgeable source on a given topic.

Video SEO

More and more people are relying on video over text, and marketers are taking notice: 91% of businesses are using video as a marketing tool in 2024, and 90% of marketers have said it’s gotten them a good ROI.

As a result, Google has begun displaying relevant videos right at the top of the results page. For example, consider “how-to” and breaking news searches — a lot of people would rather watch than read this type of content, and Google has adjusted accordingly.

It’s not that tricky to optimize your video content. You’ll want to use relevant keywords for video titles, descriptions, and tags, and when you share the video, you should create a good thumbnail. Adding a transcript will also be helpful.

Updated content

It’s always important to keep your content fresh. If you wrote and published something in 2018 (or even as late as 2021), it’s likely that the SEO tactics you used then are now out of date. You should consider rewriting some or all of your old content to include more contemporary strategies, and you’ll also want to update any information that’s no longer accurate or particularly relevant. You should also ensure all the links are still working — sometimes old content will be linking to pages that no longer exist.

Climbing the ranks in 2024 and beyond

SEO strategies shift and change, so it’s important to stay on top of the most important ranking factors. You don’t want your website to be left behind.

That’s why MARION, an expert digital marketing agency, emphasizes SEO as an important part of internet marketing. And if you keep these tips in mind and leverage the expertise of agencies like MARION, you can stay up-to-date with SEO trends and reliably get more traffic.