Climate change presents ‘a lethal risk’ to Londoners

The release of the London Climate Resilience Review (interim report) gives a key warning together with some examples of nature-based, low energy and retrofit solutions that could be scaled up to help London to become more resilient to climate impacts, but more are available.

Inputting into the review was the climate charity Ashden. The organisation’s CEO, Dr Ashok Sinha, is Chair of the London Sustainable Development Commission and he is experienced in environmental, sustainable development issues in the UK. The review also drew on evidence provided by NHS, Transport for London, London Fire Brigade, the Metropolitan Police, Borough Councils, the Greater London Authority and the UK Government.

The report provides key strategic opportunities ahead, as well as gaps, in the capital’s preparations for more severe flooding, storms, extreme heat, drought and other risks. It recommends ‘a step change’ in adaptation planning and investment.

The interim report of the London Climate Resilience Review is intended to prompt decision-makers to bring proven solutions from around the UK to the capital.

According to Ashden, London boroughs, the Greater London Authority and national government must act now to protect the capital’s people, businesses and nature. The report declares that London and the rest of the UK is ‘under-prepared for climate change impacts like flooding and extreme heat’. The final review is expected later this year.

Ashden indicates decision-makers should replicate successful initiatives from around the UK, to help London’s communities become more resilient to climate change. The charity has also made ten recommendations for national government. These include more support for risk mapping, natural flood defences, and new homes designed to minimise the impact of extreme heat.

In a statement provided to Digital Journal, Sinha observes: “Londoners, especially the most disadvantaged, are in a very precarious position because of the threat of flooding and killer heatwaves.”

In terms of important actions, Sinha recommends: “Planting trees that cool public areas and constructing protective wetlands to prevent flooding…Setting high standards for home building and ramping up retrofitting for warmth and energy efficiency. It’s also essential that national government devolves the powers and funding to enable community-led solutions.”

Of the important measures, reducing household energy consumption is one of the most urgent priorities for cutting the UK’s carbon emissions and mitigating climate change, particularly in anticipation of a significant rise in air conditioning use and with 4.6 million English homes currently experiencing summertime overheating.

As examples of the types of actions that can be considered, the London Boroughs of Enfield and Hackney, along with Liverpool and Hull City Councils, have effectively implemented new wetlands, flood defences, and green spaces. Nature based solutions provide natural cooling, water capture and flood protection – as well as mental and physical health benefits.