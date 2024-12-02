Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Climate change is causing mass elephant die-off

Botswana is home to a third of all African elephants, and this unprecedented die-off underlines concerns surrounding the impact of drought and climate change.
Avatar photo

Published

Up you go: Adult elephants are more likely to use names when addressing their young, the research found
Up you go: Adult elephants are more likely to use names when addressing their young, the research found - Copyright AFP HENRY NICHOLLS
Up you go: Adult elephants are more likely to use names when addressing their young, the research found - Copyright AFP HENRY NICHOLLS

New analysis looking at elephant carcass distribution and algae levels in watering holes indicates that climate-induced poisoning has killed over 300 African elephants.

King’s College London researchers have been studying the deaths of 350 African elephants in Botswana (which occurred during a single year in 2020). The researchers have concluded these are the result of drinking from water holes where toxic algae populations have significantly increased due to climate change.

The scientists indicate their analysis shows animals were very likely poisoned by watering holes where toxic blooms of blue-green algae (cyanobacteria). This occurred after a very wet year followed a very dry one.

The loss in numbers is significant. Botswana is home to a third of all African elephants, and this unprecedented die-off underlines concerns surrounding the impact of drought and climate change.

Elephant carcasses were detected in the north-eastern sector of the country’s Okavango Delta between May and June 2020. Poaching was ruled out as the cause. Instead, toxins produced by the algae growing in watering holes was one suspected cause, though evidence has remained inconclusive.

This was determined by combining satellite data and spatial analysis. This enabled the scientists to examine the relationship between about 3000 waterholes and the locations of deceased elephants.

The analysis revealed waterholes near the carcasses showed elevated algal levels and repeated bloom events in 2020 compared to previous years. This was particularly during the period associated with the mass mortality event.

The researchers also showed that decayed elephant carcasses were more spread out across the landscape than fresh carcasses, indicating that the die-off in 2020 was different from typical elephant mortality patterns.

There were 20 waterholes near fresh carcasses that experienced increased algal bloom events in 2020 compared to the previous three years combined. These waterholes also exhibited the highest average algal biomass of the period 2015 — 2023.

After drinking, elephants were estimated to have walked an average of 16.5 km from the toxic waterholes and died within about 88 hours of exposure.These findings suggest a heightened risk and likelihood of the presence algal toxins in these waterholes.

It is of concern, going forwards, that Southern Africa is projected to become drier and hotter under climate changes, and as a result waterholes across this region will likely be drier for more months of the year.

The research appears in the journal Science of The Total Environment, titled “Remote sensing and spatial analysis reveal unprecedented cyanobacteria bloom dynamics associated with elephant mass mortality.”

In this article:Bacteria, Climate Change, Elephants, Nature, Science
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Musical artist ChewitCatt Musical artist ChewitCatt

Entertainment

Musical artist ChewieCatt talks about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his ‘Who I Am’ solo tour

Musical artist ChewieCatt chatted about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his "Who I Am" solo tour.

17 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The Australian social media ban isn’t cosmetic. What about your own kids?

Meanwhile, world, what are you doing about protecting your kids?

10 hours ago
Maxwell Caulfield Maxwell Caulfield

Entertainment

Maxwell Caulfield talks about ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield ("Grease 2") chatted about starring in the rom-com "The Merry Gentlemen" on Netflix.

21 hours ago
Striking workers with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will weigh Boeing's latest offer after voting down two previous contracts Striking workers with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will weigh Boeing's latest offer after voting down two previous contracts

Business

Misery at work: Is workplace contentment on a downwards slide?

Hiring the right people is always important, but especially significant for newer businesses and startups.

17 hours ago