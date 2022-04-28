Climate change could spark the next pandemic, a new study finds

Burial of deceased COVID-19 patient during pandemic in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in May, 2020. Image - Mstyslav Chernov, CC SA 4.0.

As Earth’s climate continues to warm, researchers predict wild animals will be forced to relocate their habitats — likely to regions with large human populations — dramatically increasing the risk of a viral jump to humans that could lead to the next pandemic.

This link between climate change and viral transmission is described by an international research team led by scientists at Georgetown University and was published April 28, 2022, in the journal Nature.

Using a phylogeographic model of more than 3,000 mammal species, the scientists assessed how geographical tange shifts will change and restructure the global mammalian virome.

As this shift in habitats takes place, mammals will also encounter other mammals for the first time, and the study projects they will share thousands of viruses, according to Science Daily.

They say these shifts bring greater opportunities for viruses like Ebola or coronaviruses to emerge in new areas, making them harder to track, and into new types of animals, making it easier for viruses to jump across a “stepping stone” species into humans.

Credit: Colin Carlson/Georgetown University

CBC Canada is reporting that the researchers say not all viruses will spread to humans or become pandemics on the scale of the novel coronavirus; however, the number of cross-species viruses will increase the risk of spread to humans.

Climate change and infectious disease spread

Previous research has looked at how deforestation and extinction and wildlife trade lead to animal-human disease spread, but there’s less research about how climate change could influence this type of disease transmission, the researchers said at a media briefing Wednesday.

“We don’t talk about climate a lot in the context of zoonoses” — diseases that can spread from animals to people, said study co-author Colin Carlson, an assistant professor of biology at Georgetown University. “Our study … brings together the two most pressing global crises we have.”

As viruses start to jump between host species at unprecedented rates, the authors say that the impacts on conservation and human health could be stunning. An additional important finding is the impact rising temperatures will have on bats, which account for the majority of novel viral sharing.

Their ability to fly will allow them to travel long distances, and share the most viruses. Much of this process may already be underway in today’s 1.2 degrees warmer world,

Baby greater sac-winged bats learn to control their vocal system by babbling, similar to human babies, scientists found – Copyright AFP Nicholas Kamm

Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician and interim director of The Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the study confirms long-held suspicions about the impact of warming on infectious disease emergence.

“Of particular note is that the study indicates that these encounters may already be happening with greater frequency and in places near where many people live,” Bernstein said.

Study co-author Gregory Albery, a disease ecologist at Georgetown University, said that because climate-driven infectious disease emergence is likely already happening, the world should be doing more to learn about and prepare for it.

“It is not preventable, even in the best-case climate change scenarios,” Albery said.