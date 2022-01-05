Chrysler brand to become all-electric in 2028

An electric car at a charging station. © CNS/AFP STR

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday.

Chrysler, founded in 1925 in Detroit, announced the new target as it unveiled an all-electric “concept” vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The automaker plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle for the commercial market by 2025.

The concept vehicle offers connections to customers’ digital apps and music, and “intuitive” artificial intelligence, Stellantis said.

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO.

While Wednesday’s announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.

Stellantis has promised “best-in-class fully electrified solutions” for all 14 brands, which range from European mainstays like Peugeot and Fiat to American truck makers Ram and Jeep.

Stellantis was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Peugeot SA with Fiat Chrysler.

The Chrysler announcement comes a day after Ford unveiled plans to nearly double production capacity for the electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck due to strong demand.

Later Wednesday, General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra is scheduled to deliver a virtual keynote speech at CES where she will unveil an all-electric vehicle of the automaker’s popular Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.