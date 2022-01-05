Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Chrysler brand to become all-electric in 2028

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028.

Published

Portuguese lithium, fuel of Europe's electric vehicle revolution?
An electric car at a charging station. © CNS/AFP STR
An electric car at a charging station. © CNS/AFP STR

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday.

Chrysler, founded in 1925 in Detroit, announced the new target as it unveiled an all-electric “concept” vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The automaker plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle for the commercial market by 2025.

The concept vehicle offers connections to customers’ digital apps and music, and “intuitive” artificial intelligence, Stellantis said.

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO.

While Wednesday’s announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.

Stellantis has promised “best-in-class fully electrified solutions” for all 14 brands, which range from European mainstays like Peugeot and Fiat to American truck makers Ram and Jeep.

Stellantis was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Peugeot SA with Fiat Chrysler.

The Chrysler announcement comes a day after Ford unveiled plans to nearly double production capacity for the electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck due to strong demand.

Later Wednesday, General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra is scheduled to deliver a virtual keynote speech at CES where she will unveil an all-electric vehicle of the automaker’s popular Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

In this article:Chrysler, Electric cars
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Twitter ban on Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t stop the idiocy

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is being criticized for comparing mask mandates to Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars - © AFP/File...

21 hours ago
US authorizes Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12 US authorizes Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12

Life

Op-Ed: The price of insanity — America hits 1 million COVID cases per day. Happy, idiots?

The most backward countries in the world are doing a much better job of managing COVID than America.

21 hours ago
New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

World

New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases.

22 hours ago
Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

World

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing.

14 hours ago