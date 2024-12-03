Chirag Pethad integrates technology advancements into finance and retail success

Photo courtesy of Chirag Pethad

Software engineer Chirag Pethad has significantly shaped the finance and retail sectors during his 16-year career, creating effective solutions that deliver measurable success. His work earned him a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his contributions to technical advancement and operational improvements.

“Technology is not just a tool, but a catalyst for transformation,” Pethad said about his career. This perspective guides his work, where he consistently turns complex challenges into opportunities for growth and efficiency.

Delivering measurable results

Pethad’s accomplishments show his ability to produce concrete outcomes. His software implementations have generated over $10 million in revenue while improving his clients’ operational processes.

A notable example involved improving service and product management for a major retailer. Using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven models, Pethad reduced costs by 15% and shortened delivery times, enhancing the client’s supply chain operations. “The best results come from combining advanced algorithms with practical business insights,” Pethad said, describing his problem-solving method.

Beyond financial achievements, Pethad shares his knowledge with others in his field. His research papers and articles about technical frameworks provide useful insights for academic and industry professionals, and his Google Scholar publications highlight his influence in the field.

Connecting research and real applications

As documented in his Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID) profile, Pethad implements research findings in business settings. His projects demonstrate practical applications of technical research in business environments.

A recent example is his customer relationship management (CRM) system integration for a financial institution. The project reduced new account setup time by 30% and improved client satisfaction metrics. The implementation shows how technical solutions can address specific operational challenges. “Progress happens when research meets reality,” Pethad explained. His work focuses on current business needs while considering future scalability requirements.

Meeting industry changes

The software engineering industry is projected to reach $1,450.87 billion by 2031. Pethad works with Java/J2EE, CRM systems, and cloud technologies to address industry developments, incorporating AI and cloud computing advances.

In cybersecurity, Pethad develops secure systems for financial institutions to protect data and maintain customer trust. His work involves implementing security protocols for financial technology applications. His recent work in cloud computing includes optimizing resource allocation using advanced orchestration tools.

“Financial technology is changing how we handle money, and I’m committed to guiding that change responsibly,” Pethad said.

Current work and recognition

Obtaining a 2024 Global Recognition Award acknowledges Pethad’s contributions to finance and retail. His commitment to technological advancement and knowledge sharing continues to inspire and guide professionals across the industry, setting new standards for innovation and practical implementation.

Pethad currently works on projects that address emerging technical needs in finance and retail. He noted, “The future belongs to those who dare to innovate. I’m just getting started.” His work and vision indicate that he will continue contributing to advancements in technology and business, particularly in finance and retail technology.