Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Chinese video game hit ‘Black Myth’ sells 10 mn copies in three days

AFP

Published

Considered the first Chinese-developed 'Triple A' title, the game is inspired by the classic 16th-century Chinese novel 'Journey to the West'
Considered the first Chinese-developed 'Triple A' title, the game is inspired by the classic 16th-century Chinese novel 'Journey to the West' - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI
Considered the first Chinese-developed 'Triple A' title, the game is inspired by the classic 16th-century Chinese novel 'Journey to the West' - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLI

Hit Chinese video game “Black Myth: Wukong”has become  one of the country’s most successful productions, selling 10 million copies worldwide since launching earlier this week.

The game’s X account posted on Friday that it had sold 10 million copies “across all platforms” as of Friday at 9:00 pm Beijing time (1300 GMT).

The action game was released globally on Tuesday and enjoyed one of the best opening days, as measured by the number of players on gaming platform Steam, and sold nearly 1.2 million pre-release copies.

The figures rival those of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide in three days following its launch in May 2023.

Considered the first Chinese-developed “Triple A” title, a term used to describe major, high-budget, stand-alone productions, the game is inspired by the classic 16th-century Chinese novel “Journey to the West”.

Players step into the shoes of a character similar to the Monkey King Sun Wukong, a key figure in the story.

Some gamers have complained that co-publisher Hero Games sent guidelines to foreign streamers urging them against discussing politically touchy topics like Covid-19 or feminism.

Players were also warned against any reference to “Covid-19”, “isolation” or “quarantine”, an email exchange seen by AFP showed — likely a reference to China’s pandemic-era policies that placed millions under arbitrary lockdowns and sparked civil unrest.

In this article:Chine, consommation, entreprises, jeux
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

20 hours ago
The African Union's health agency Africa said200,000 doses of the drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa The African Union's health agency Africa said200,000 doses of the drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa

Tech & Science

Tackling global tuberculosis: WHO and MSF-led propose endTB treatments

The study is based on new regimens comprised of all-oral medicines and a much shorter treatment duration of nine months compared to 18.

23 hours ago
A Tesla Model S is plugged into a charging station in Falls Church, Virginia in February 2023 A Tesla Model S is plugged into a charging station in Falls Church, Virginia in February 2023

Tech & Science

The future of cars: What your car could be doing in the future

Considering the potential, the technology still has a long way to go. Here are five things to expect from electric vehicles in the near...

23 hours ago
A crew member checks a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft at the military base of Geilenkirchen, western Germany A crew member checks a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft at the military base of Geilenkirchen, western Germany

World

NATO airbase in Germany raises security level over ‘potential threat’

A crew member checks a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft at the military base of Geilenkirchen, western Germany - Copyright AFP/File...

19 hours ago