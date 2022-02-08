Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.

Published

Demand for coronavirus tests has soared around the world because of the explosive spread of the Omicron variant
Demand for coronavirus tests has soared around the world because of the explosive spread of the Omicron variant - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Rouelle Umali
Demand for coronavirus tests has soared around the world because of the explosive spread of the Omicron variant - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Rouelle Umali

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for the virus that causes Covid-19, but they usually take several hours.

Some countries have experienced severe backlogs in the face of heavy testing demand, fuelled by the explosive spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai say they have a solution.

In a peer-reviewed article published Monday in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team said their sensor — which uses microelectronics to analyse genetic material from swabs — can reduce the need for time-consuming Covid lab tests.

“We implemented an electromechanical biosensor for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 into an integrated and portable prototype device, and show that it detected (virus RNA) in less than four minutes,” the team said in the paper, referring to the official name of the Covid pathogen.

The researchers said their method offers speed, ease of operation, high sensitivity and portability.

Their trial involved taking samples from 33 people in Shanghai who were infected with the coronavirus, with PCR tests conducted in parallel.

The results from their method were a “perfect” match with the PCR tests, according to the article.

Their study involved testing the new method on 54 samples, which included people with fever who did not have the coronavirus, those with influenza, and healthy volunteers.

Those cases did not yield any false positives, the team said.

The Fudan researchers said that once developed, their testing device can be used for quick testing in a variety of situations, including airports, health facilities and “even at home”.

PCR tests are not only slow, but they also require lab infrastructure that can be limited in many countries, reducing the number of cases that can be handled each day.

And while rapid diagnostic tests have now become available in many parts of the world, they are generally less accurate.

China is one of the world’s biggest makers of coronavirus test kits.

According to customs data, it exported $1.6 billion worth of test kits in December, a 144 percent increase from the previous month.

In this article:China, Health, Science, Test, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion

World

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday hoping to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

21 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Virtual real estate — Capitalizing fiction, Minecraft for adults, more hype or maybe something much better?

The metaverse is capitalizing itself very nicely, thanks for asking.

21 hours ago
News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector

World

‘Fortress Australia’ reopens borders to tourists on February 21

News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector - Copyright AFP/File STRAustralia will reopen its borders to tourists...

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Sweden’s PriceRunner sues Google for 2.1 bn euros

Swedish price comparison site PriceRunner is suing Google for 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for promoting its own search results.

16 hours ago