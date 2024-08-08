Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

China’s top chipmaker reports Q2 plunge in profits

AFP

Published

China's leading chipmaker SMIC has been hit hard by US sanctions
China's leading chipmaker SMIC has been hit hard by US sanctions - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
China's leading chipmaker SMIC has been hit hard by US sanctions - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

Leading Chinese chipmaker SMIC announced Thursday a sharp year-on-year drop in profits during the second quarter, as a domestic price war and technological rivalry between Beijing and Washington show no signs of abating.

The United States has in recent years taken steps to cut off Chinese firms from accessing its technology and has tightened restrictions on semiconductor exports to the world’s second-largest economy.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), which is listed in Hong Kong and its home city Shanghai, has been a primary target of these measures.

Beijing, which has sought to boost the country’s ability to mass-produce advanced chips on its own, maintains that the US measures are aimed at preserving its own supremacy in the vital sector.

SMIC said Thursday in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its second-quarter profit attributable to owners stood at $164.6 million, dropping 59.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Revenue surged to $1.90 billion, up 21.8 percent year-on-year and improving from the $1.75 billion recorded in the first quarter.

The firm said it expected revenue growth to continue in the third quarter, increasing by 13 to 15 percent from the second quarter.

Computer chips undergird vast sections of the modern economy and are increasingly key for national security, found in everything from televisions and cars to weapons and satellites.

With escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the United States over thorny issues including Taiwan and the South China Sea, the two countries have been racing to gain an upper hand in the strategic field.

China lacks the capabilities needed to produce large quantities of the smallest and most advanced chips, making it dependent on foreign suppliers.

Despite making significant progress as Beijing pours tens of billions of dollars into the sector, the technical performance of China’s top firms still lags that of TSMC, the Taiwanese juggernaut responsible for over half of global chip production.

Experts say that SMIC has managed to produce a highly advanced seven-nanometre chip, which would represent a major milestone for the Chinese semiconductor industry.

SMIC has not confirmed the claims.

In this article:China, Computers, Earnings, Semiconductors
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter

World

Former ‘IS bride’ loses UK citizenship removal appeal bid

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRAA woman stripped of her British...

21 hours ago
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Eric Dane talks about starring in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") chatted about starring in the film "One Fast Move" opposite KJ Apa, which will be released globally on August...

22 hours ago
A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan

Business

‘Miseries of the Balkhash’: Fears for Kazakhstan’s magical lake

A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan - Copyright AFP Ruslan...

23 hours ago
Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone

Business

Expect more product placement at Olympics, says IOC

During the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics, LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton is highly visible during the podium presentations.

21 hours ago