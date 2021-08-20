Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

China's astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

Chinese astronauts edged into space on Friday to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.

Published

The foray is part of China's heavily promoted space programme which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon. — © AFP
The foray is part of China's heavily promoted space programme which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon. — © AFP

Chinese astronauts edged into space on Friday to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.

The foray, the second spacewalk in two months and relayed on state television, is part of China’s heavily promoted space programme which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon.

In June, three crew arrived at the station, where they are set to remain in space for a total of three months in China’s longest crewed mission to date.

On Friday, astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming successfully exited the Tianhe core module to install foot stops and a workbench on the station’s robotic arm, said the China Manned Space Agency in a statement.

Video footage showed the astronauts working outside the spacecraft while tethered to it with a long rope.

Their tasks also include working on a thermal unit and adjusting a panoramic camera, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

This marks only the third spacewalk for Chinese astronauts, after the first in 2008 — when Zhai Zhigang made China the third country to complete a spacewalk after the Soviet Union and the United States.

The second took place in early July, when Liu and the third crew member Tang Hongbo left the station.

It is China’s first crewed mission in nearly five years and a matter of huge prestige as the country marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party.

In this article:Astronauts, China, Spacewalk
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Hezbollah says Iran fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah said Thursday a tanker would set off from Iran "within hours" to bring desperately needed fuel supplies to Lebanon.

16 hours ago

Business

Chip crunch forces Toyota to cut Sept production by 40%: report

Toyota will cut auto production by 40 percent in September as the global chip shortage hits its supply chain.

14 hours ago

World

Desperate Afghans trapped in Kabul airport no-man's land

Thousands of Afghans were packed Thursday between Taliban checkpoints and a US-imposed ring of steel around Kabul's main airport.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Huawei exec's extradition hearing in Canada comes to a close

The daughter of Huawei's founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank.

18 hours ago