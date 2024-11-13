Chikungunya and vaccines: Combatting mosquito diseases

As infection rates of illnesses carried by mosquitoes increase, companies and researchers are racing to develop effective means of controlling the blood-sucking creatures' population. — © AFP

A new method that can rapidly determine whether a virus is infectious or non-infectious could revolutionize the response to future pandemics. This is based on research conducted at the University of Birmingham, UK.

Called FAIRY (Fluorescence Assay for vIRal IntegritY), the assay can screen viruses against virucidal antivirals in minutes, allowing for the effectiveness of antiviral measures, such as disinfectants that break the chain of infection, to be quickly determined.

The researchers have evaluated the effectiveness of the assay using herpes simplex virus (HSV-2), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Human Rhinovirus-8 (HRV-8), Human Coronavirus OC43 (OC43), chikungunya virus (CHIKV), Dengue virus 1 and dengue virus 2, Zika virus, and enterovirus 71 (EV71).

The global movement of people, trade and climate change, are now putting more of the global population at risk of contracting disease hitherto confirmed to warmer climes.

Chikungunya

Of these different viruses, chikungunya is one that appears to be spreading most rapidly, following the expansion of mosquito migratory patterns. The disease a mosquito-borne virus that has affected millions worldwide.

To add to the risk factors, many mosquitoes are capable of carrying Zika and chikungunya viruses simultaneously and can secrete enough in their saliva to potentially infect humans with both viruses in a single bite.

Chikungunya is characterized by high fever and intense joint and muscle pain that can last for several months. Approximately 30 to 60 percent of people infected with the virus continue to experience joint pain for months to years after the initial infection.

The mechanisms of infection of human cells with the virus remain very poorly understood.

Researchers have identified a protein that is crucial in order for the virus to replicate within its target cells. This research opens up therapeutic avenues in the fight against chikungunya.

New travel vaccine

In related news, a new travel vaccination has been launched, called IXCHIQ. This is stated to be the world’s first and only licensed chikungunya vaccine and it has been first made available in Canada, following Health Canada approval. The vaccine contains a strain of chikungunya virus that has been attenuated.

IXCHIQ comes from Valneva Canada and it is indicated for individuals 18 years and older and offers protection with a single-dose immunization.