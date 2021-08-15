Changing sea ice conditions leading to collapse of North Water Polynya in the Arctic

The flukes of a narwhal in Baffin Bay polynya. Photo taken june 10, 1995. Source - Ansgar Walk, CC SA 2.5.

A keystone structure in Canada’s High Arctic is under threat of collapse, and it would take with it a globally unique and fertile piece of the Arctic ecosystem, according to a new report published in the journal Nature Communications.

The North Water (NOW) Polynya, or Pikialasorsuaq to the Inuit in Greenland and the Sarvarjuaq in Canada is basically an area of year-round open water surrounded by sea ice that lies between the two countries in the northern Baffin Bay.

The NOW is the world’s largest Arctic polynya at about 85,000 square kilometers (33,000 square miles), and is unique because it creates a warm “microclimate” sustaining a number of iconic marine animals.

Fig. 1: Location and configuration of the North Water polynya. Image courtesy of Ribeiro, S., Limoges, A., Massé, G. et al. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24742-0

The North Water Polynya has for millennia produced a life-giving cocktail of ice algae and zooplankton that sustain the narwhal, beluga, walrus, and polar bears — which in turn sustain Inuit settlements in Nunavut and Greenland, according to CBC Canada News,

The polynya is created when an ice bridge, also known as an ice arch, builds up in Nares Strait, across the southern Kane Basin between Ellesmere Island and Greenland, and acts as a kind of stopper or plug, keeping the old ice from the Arctic Ocean from flowing into Baffin Bay.

The ice barrier has also served as a bridge allowing for the movement of pre-Inuit civilizations across Ellesmere Island into Greenland. And more importantly, the NOW serves to underpin the hunting and fishing economies of Inuit communities in the region.

Satellite image of the extent of North Water Polynya in May 2015. Source – David Fuglestad, CC SA 4.0

The World Conservation Union (IUCN) has identified the NOW as one of the most ecologically significant marine areas in the Arctic and proposed it as a UNESCO Natural Marine World Heritage Site due to its Outstanding Universal Value.

Climate change and its impact on the NOW

With the Arctic region warming twice as fast as other parts of the globe, the study shows that without the North Water Polynya, life in the region would be very different from what it is today.

The study points to archeological data that shows the polynya’s decline about 1,200 years into the common era coincided with the abandonment of Greenland by pre-Inuit cultures, while the resurgence of the polynya coincided with the return of human culture to the area.

The polynya returned to stability during the Little Ice Age (13th to 19th centuries) and has remained that way until recently. And while there is precedent for the collapse of the ice bridge, it does not necessarily mean it is normal, based on today’s rapid warming.

In the arctic summer, many polar bears end up starving – no longer able to get from their winter quarters on Svalbard to the drift ice and pack ice zone of the high Arctic, where they can normally make rich prey. This is due to the changed ice layer, caused by Climate Change. Image – Andreas Weith, CC SA 4.0.

According to the study, the spike in global temperatures in the late 20th century led not only to the first failure of the Kane Basin ice bridge on record, in 2007, but also the second, third and fourth, all in quick succession.

“Since then we have had several years of failure … 2010, 2017, 2019,” said Sofia Ribeiro, a senior researcher with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the lead author of the expansive study.

According to the authors, human-caused global warming and changing sea ice conditions have made the collapse of the ice bridge a relatively imminent danger.

“Basically the timeline of polynya collapse will be going hand in hand with the timeline of Arctic sea ice loss,” Ribeiro told CBC News in an interview. “So we’re likely looking at a few years to a few decades before we can no longer talk about the North Water Polynya as something we can expect to happen every year.”