CGN partnerships accelerating with focus on AI and parents

Photo by Courtney Hale/iStock

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

College Guidance Network (CGN), the first AI powered college and career guidance solution has announced a number of non-profit and private sector partnerships; its latest, a partnership with Scoir, one of the leading high school college and career software systems.

Scoir and CGN together simplify one of the biggest challenges parents and their college-aged children face. They are creating a single sign-on system (SSO) system that feels like the perfect blend; think peanut butter and jelly. While CGN provides families with expert-driven, AI-powered college and career guidance resources at home, Scoir offers a streamlined platform for high schools to manage student information, college admissions, and counselor workflows.

Building a public/private partnership ecosystem

Says CGN Founder/CEO, Jon Carson, “Systemically solving the guidance crisis is too big for any one organization so building a public/private partner ecosystem is core to our view of how to build a big consequential K12 guidance solution”.

In addition to Scoir, CGN has also announced marketing partnerships with the Southeast Association of College Admissions Counseling (SACAC), the Indiana Association of College Admissions Counseling (IACAC), and the Texas Association of College Admissions Counseling (TACAC). A number of additional marketing and content partnerships are in the queue.

“Access to high-quality expertise in college and career advising is essential to providing impactful support to students and families,”says Sean Kennedy, SACAC President. “CGN’s live and on-demand AI resources provide counseling professionals with content that can be individualized to the needs of students, schools, and districts.”

CGN also has an existing partnership with the National Association of College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) whereby CGN produces live professional development training to NACAC members through its Counselor Bites series.

The Scoir partnership

With thousands of schools on its platform Scoir is a rapidly growing student-focused platform that counselors rely on to streamline their work with students. It’s known for making information accessible to manage and track, allowing counselors to focus on the students rather than on paperwork. Scoir gives guidance counselors a way to effectively support students while making sure they stay on top of critical tasks. This structure has earned it a solid reputation among schools looking to provide students with essential guidance for their future.

CGN tackles a different but equally essential side of the college process: supporting the underserved player in the process- parents and families who shoulder the burden of guiding their children outside of school hours. CGN brings EVA (Expert virtual assistant), an AI-driven counseling assistant that’s available 24/7, answering questions and providing guidance across over 110 topics in college and career guidance.

EVA democratizes expertise by drawing insights from more than 300 experts to give families accurate, updated advice. With personalized checklists, expert content, and live events on everything from applications and financial aid to parent-teen dynamics, CGN gives parents a reliable source they can turn to when they need it most, in the evenings, on weekends, and whenever questions arise.

By joining forces, CGN and Scoir fill gaps in the college guidance process that have long gone unaddressed. CGN’s parent-focused resources give them the power to be fully engaged in their child’s college journey, while Scoir’s in-school platform ensures students and counselors stay on track day-to-day.

Together, they form a balanced 24/7 system that gives families the tools they need to tackle every part of the college application process, whether managing school tasks or finding answers at home. Jon Carson adds, “By combining expert resources with AI technology, we’re giving parents and counselors ‘enhanced expert AI’ to truly empower students in their journey.”

The Surgeon General advisory: Timing is everything

The timing of this partnership is perfect. In August the Surgeon General issued a national advisory on parent anxiety. No wonder. As college costs continue to rise, high school families are seeking ways to make smarter choices. Limited counselor access, combined with a maze of options and decisions, often leaves many families feeling overwhelmed and anxious.

CGN is focused on the “24/7 problem,” the gap in reliable guidance beyond the school day. By giving parents a way to stay proactive and organized, CGN and Scoir help them support their students to make informed, financially smart decisions, lighten the load on school counselors, and ultimately make the college process feel less daunting, providing a sense of relief and reassurance.

CGN’s founder, Jon Carson, brings serious expertise to the table. He’s a recent high school parent who has built major platforms before, like the Family Education Network, which became the largest K12 education site and was eventually acquired by Pearson for 22 times revenue. He also built BiddingForGood, an online auction website which has raised over $700-million for schools and worthy causes. Carson’s experience in scaling educational resources gives CGN a solid foundation and a forward-thinking approach to tackling college guidance.

For families desiring to see the big picture, CGN and Scoir, together, offer something truly unique. Together, they are creating a solution that fills real gaps in college and career support. With both companies established, this partnership represents a chance to make meaningful changes in how college guidance is delivered and to create a bridge that closes the gap between home and school. Carson asserts, “Our partnership with Scoir is about bridging the gaps in college guidance so families and students have the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.”

To learn more go to CGN and Scoir.