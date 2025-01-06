CES: Moving beyond the smartphone with IT and automotive OLED technologies

The new OLED TV achieves a peak__ brightness of over 4,000 nits. Image: Samsung Display, with permission.

Samsung Display will be unveiling a range of innovative OLED technologies at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) January 7-10, 2025. This takes the display technology beyond smartphones to encompass the IT and automotive sectors.

IT devices

The company is set to showcase what it describes as the world’s first foldable panel for IT devices and cutting-edge display solutions for vehicles. The exhibit will demonstrate the performance of OLED over LCD across various IT devices and introduce new form factors (such as slidable and multi-foldable displays).

This includes the world’s first 18.1-inch foldable panel for an IT device. This will offer the screen size of two tablets. When folded, the screen becomes a 13.1-inch laptop display with touchscreen functionality. Users can also connect a keyboard and use it as a monitor.

Foldable panel for IT__ device. Image: Samsung Display, with permission.

A second device is the Slidable Flex Duet, which has a screen that extends from 8.1 inches to 12.4 inches. The Slidable Flex Solo expands one way from 13 inches to 17.3 inches; and the Slidable Flex Vertical with a screen that extends vertically from a compact 5.1 inches — smaller than a smartphone — to 6.7 inches.

Another enhancement demonstrates the extent that OLED can reduce blue light for children’s educational use, plus lower power consumption for professionals working outside of the office with a laptop. The 2025 enhancements also improve color reproduction and shadow detail for professionals seeking to edit and monitor videos.

Automotive technology

The automotive display technologies aim to enhance driving assistance features, improve functionality, and elevate the aesthetic appeal of vehicle interiors.

The automotive display technologies include new 2025 QD-OLED uses advanced panel-driving technology and new organic materials, achieving a peak brightness of over 4,000 nits (based on the combined brightness measurement of red, green, blue light).

The improvements with in-vehicle displays include a bendable Center Information Display (CID) for a streamlined interior and a Head-Up Display (HUD) to replace traditional dashboards, reduce weight, and improve space utilization.

The Real Black HUD uses an OLED embedded in the flat area beyond the steering wheel where it meets the windshield to reflect driving information onto the bottom of the black-coated windshield.

Slidable Flex Vertical with a screen that extends vertically from a compact 5.1 inches — smaller than a smartphone — to 6.7 inches. Image: Samsung Display, with permission.

Safety is also central to the design concept. Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology hides the camera beneath the display. This means drivers can focus on the road without any distractions, while also enhancing safety features.

UPC technology was originally developed for foldable screens to achieve a seamless full-screen experience. Now the technology is being applied to vehicles for the first time.

QD-OLED

With ore conventional display technology, Samsung are set to provide a new QD-OLED which utilizes advanced technology to achieve improved brightness levels. This technology is tailored for both gamers and professionals.

Among other technologies, Samsung’s ‘QD Jungle’ has been established to showcase high-quality, brighter OLED displays in a unique media art space. The development offers viewers an immersive experience that makes them feel as if they have stepped into a real forest.

The QD-OLED high color purity in each pixel has been configured to minimize color blending with surrounding hues, allowing the display to more accurately display natural colors that traditional displays struggle to reproduce.

Samsung Display have also developed a robot dog called OLEDog. This robot has been created to showcase durability of OLED panels. The OLEDog,which has OLED screens for its eyes, performs tap dances on panels placed on the floor and tumbles and kicks flexible panels suspended in mid-air with its hind legs. These actions are intended to highlight the durability of Samsung OLED panels.