CES highlight: Think Academy unveils Thinkpal AI learning tablet

Think Academy, a leader in education technology, will introduce its latest innovation, the Thinkpal Tablet, during CES 2025. This cutting-edge device, powered by advanced AI, is designed to enhance learning for children while addressing the growing educational challenges faced by families and educators.
Over recent years, declining test scores in reading and math have presented significant hurdles. Parents struggle to rekindle their children’s interest in learning, while educators face the complexities of bridging diverse academic gaps. The Thinkpal Tablet offers tailored, AI-powered solutions aimed at simplifying these challenges and making education more engaging and effective.

At its core is “GeniusTutor”, an AI system powered by Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI GPT-4o. This technology provides:

  • Logical, step-by-step solutions to complex math problems.
  • Interactive writing prompts and instant feedback to enhance creativity and confidence.
  • Vocabulary and reading tools like “Point-and-Discover,” where the camera explains words in physical books.

Adding to the experience is “Thinkie”, an AI-powered learning companion equipped with automatic speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) technology. It engages children through interactive conversations, sparking curiosity and making learning fun.

The Thinkpal Tablet features an 11-inch TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care screen, an extensive e-library, and compatibility with Google Classroom. An optional keyboard converts it into a Chromebook-like device for enhanced productivity.

“We created the Thinkpal Tablet to tackle key challenges in education today,” said Yujing Sun, General Manager of Think Academy. “Our goal is to provide every child with a personalized, world-class tutor that builds confidence and inspires a love for learning.”

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

