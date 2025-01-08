Connect with us

CES 2025: Wisson’s Pliabot-powered drone makes high-risk cleaning safer and smarter

Wisson Robotics is turning heads at CES 2025 with its Orion AP3-P3 tethered cleaning system designed to revolutionize high-rise window cleaning with soft robotics on drones. Orion AP3-P3 enhances both the safety and efficiency of traditional cleaning processes by utilizing lightweight drones powered by Wisson’s proprietary Pliabot technology.
The core of this system uses Pliabot technology that mimics the flexibility of human muscles while integrating advanced AI for precise control. This innovation eliminates the need for costly sensors or complex vision systems, offering a cost-effective and safer alternative to manual cleaning methods. By allowing drones like DJI’s M300 and M350 to clean up to 800 square meters per hour, the Orion AP3-P3 system reduces operational risks while significantly boosting productivity.

The system’s soft bionic muscles and modular design enable adaptability across diverse industries. Beyond window cleaning, Pliabot’s versatility opens doors to applications in renewable energy, emergency response, and maintenance, making it a game-changer for labor-intensive tasks.

Wisson Robotics’s commitment to safety and innovation is also on display at CES 2025, where it is showcasing a product set to reshape the future of robotics. Its system exemplifies how technology can transform industries, improve workplace safety, and reduce costs—all while opening new uses for robotics.

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

