Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

CES 2025: Presenting a sustainable IoT label program

‘Smart labels’ are the latest innovation within packaging that can be utilised by manufacturers to improve traceability.
Avatar photo

Published

Advanced printing technology. — Image © Tim Sandle
Advanced printing technology. — Image © Tim Sandle

Linxens IoT Solutions is presenting at CES 2025 with a new program aimed at transforming supply chains with sustainable IoT smart labels. Smart labels are configured transponders designed to blend digital interaction with traditional labelling methods. This extends their function beyond identification, offering real-time data tracking, enhanced security, and interactive consumer engagement.

Many companies have shown an interest in the smart label approach, integrating the digital communications and tracking technology into their logistics functions in order to strengthen their supply chains.

The new initiative advances the digital technology with an additional focus on reducing environmental impact while enhancing logistics and data analytics, aligning with regulations such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Key features of the launch include:

Sustainable Innovation

Ultra-thin, customizable, and eco-friendly smart labels designed for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, the labels are customisable and can be personalized with customer-specific information. In addition, the labels have been optimized for recycling with a layered architecture.

Driving Sustainability in IoT

Linxens’ autonomous labels are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the logistics sector. These labels enable track-and-trace services, functioning both indoors and outdoors. Key applications include efficient inventory management, enabling precise counting and organization within defined areas, and global tracking solutions to monitor device locations with customizable precision.

Advanced Logistics

Efficient inventory management and global tracking to help companies meet ESG reporting targets. The electronics within these labels are engineered for minimal power consumption, ensuring energy efficiency. The integration of energy harvesting technology represents a leap forward in achieving autonomous IoT operations.

Advancing Technology

Integration of Sigfox 0G, Wirepas (for specific indoor high-precision applications), and satellite connections, recognized as an Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2025. This includes the use of eco-friendly materials. With the labels constructed using bio-sourced plastics and specialized paper.

In this article:Digital, Smart, smart label, Sustainability, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Harnessing AI to improve radiological diagnostic accuracy

Some recent advances in medical artificial intelligence have demonstrated how AI enhances radiologist accuracy, speeds diagnoses, and improves patient outcomes.

19 hours ago
CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White (C) is a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, even speaking at his election night victory rally CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White (C) is a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, even speaking at his election night victory rally

Social Media

Meta Names UFC boss Dana White, a Trump ally, to board

Trump has been a harsh critic of Meta and Zuckerberg in recent years, accusing the company of supporting liberal policies.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

CES: Moving beyond the smartphone with IT and automotive OLED technologies

Samsung Display’s innovative OLED products on exhibit at CES 2025.

7 hours ago
The plight of animals stranded and distressed in floods prompted numerous volunteers to go and save them The plight of animals stranded and distressed in floods prompted numerous volunteers to go and save them

Business

Top tips on how to avoid work burnout in 2025

The UK is at risk of becoming a ‘burnout nation.’

24 hours ago