CES 2025: Presenting a sustainable IoT label program

Advanced printing technology. — Image © Tim Sandle

Linxens IoT Solutions is presenting at CES 2025 with a new program aimed at transforming supply chains with sustainable IoT smart labels. Smart labels are configured transponders designed to blend digital interaction with traditional labelling methods. This extends their function beyond identification, offering real-time data tracking, enhanced security, and interactive consumer engagement.

Many companies have shown an interest in the smart label approach, integrating the digital communications and tracking technology into their logistics functions in order to strengthen their supply chains.

The new initiative advances the digital technology with an additional focus on reducing environmental impact while enhancing logistics and data analytics, aligning with regulations such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Key features of the launch include:

Sustainable Innovation

Ultra-thin, customizable, and eco-friendly smart labels designed for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, the labels are customisable and can be personalized with customer-specific information. In addition, the labels have been optimized for recycling with a layered architecture.

Driving Sustainability in IoT

Linxens’ autonomous labels are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the logistics sector. These labels enable track-and-trace services, functioning both indoors and outdoors. Key applications include efficient inventory management, enabling precise counting and organization within defined areas, and global tracking solutions to monitor device locations with customizable precision.

Advanced Logistics

Efficient inventory management and global tracking to help companies meet ESG reporting targets. The electronics within these labels are engineered for minimal power consumption, ensuring energy efficiency. The integration of energy harvesting technology represents a leap forward in achieving autonomous IoT operations.

Advancing Technology

Integration of Sigfox 0G, Wirepas (for specific indoor high-precision applications), and satellite connections, recognized as an Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2025. This includes the use of eco-friendly materials. With the labels constructed using bio-sourced plastics and specialized paper.