CEO of Innovation Vista on different uses of virtual CIO services

It was British author and philosopher G. K. Chesterton who once said “the future is an unknown country.” Perhaps nowhere is that more true than in the rapidly evolving world of commerce.

In today’s fast-changing, complex business environment, organizations must stay nimble to thrive, especially as Large Language Models (LLM), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) gain traction. A culture of flexibility and innovation allows businesses to adapt, streamline operations, and seize opportunities, driving sustainable growth.

However, how do companies ensure they have the foundations to cope with rapidly evolving market challenges, especially in an increasingly digital world?

One man who seems to have the answers is Jeff Roberts, CEO of Innovation Vista, a company that provides Virtual CIO and CTO advisory services to companies that have prioritized digital transformation as part of their strategy.

Plotting a course

Jeff Roberts highlights the varying levels of awareness among clients regarding the organizational pain points and opportunities related to digital transformation.

“Some clients have a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, while others may lack insight into their challenges. In cases where clients lack a clear vision and capabilities, a thorough initial assessment of capabilities is essential. This evaluation helps identify areas that require attention and clarifies the organizational landscape, ensuring that no potential issues are overlooked. At Innovation Vista we believe in ‘turning over all of the rocks,’ which allows the organization to uncover hidden vulnerabilities and opportunities for growth.”

Once the assessment is complete, Roberts explains that the focus shifts to determining which aspects of IT require immediate attention. For organizations that already have resources in place, such as staffing or vendors, understanding these dynamics is crucial for effective planning. This approach ensures that critical aspects, such as cultural integration and employee concerns, are managed effectively.

In the context of mergers and acquisitions, Roberts stresses that leadership plays a pivotal role in addressing the human elements involved in these transitions. Employees often experience fear and uncertainty, leading to concerns about job security and role redundancy.

Roberts believes that it is essential for leaders to communicate openly and foster a supportive environment to alleviate these fears. By doing so, organizations can encourage transparency and genuine feedback, which are vital for the success of the transaction. Ultimately, having the right level of leadership not only facilitates smoother transitions but also drives the overall success of strategic initiatives.

Jeff Roberts acknowledges the challenges that arise in a merger or acquisition scenario and emphasizes that the job of the Virtual CIO or CTO is not to disrupt, but rather to provide essential leadership in times of organizational stress.

“A merger or acquisition situation complicates the transition, as there is no one to lead the process effectively. Depending on the strength of the remaining team, a consultant may need to step in and assume both the leadership and advisory roles.”

Roberts emphasizes the importance of clear communication and alignment with the client to ensure everyone understands the consultant’s focus and responsibilities. This clarity helps manage expectations and prevents disappointment for both the client and the consultant, ensuring that critical aspects of the project are not overlooked.

A digital transformation checklist

Roberts recognizes that organizations that are undergoing digital transformation have a variety of challenges and that the Virtual CIO or consultant has to employ a framework that addresses the unique challenges that face the organization, especially in times of corporate restructuring or upheaval.

“Typical project managers may struggle in these situations,” says Roberts. “Beyond the usual CIO or CTO duties like managing tasks and deadlines, it requires handling sensitive issues like company culture, human behavior, and employee concerns, especially during acquisitions where staff may fear for their jobs,” says Roberts.

Roberts identifies several foundational issues in the digital transformation process – and how consultants can help to smooth the path towards a more innovative and effective organization. Some of these potential pain points include:

Human nature and defensiveness: During mergers, acquisitions, or turnaround situations, employees often become defensive due to past issues like system crashes, breaches, or other failures. Addressing this defensiveness head-on is crucial for a successful transformation.

Trust issues: Establishing trust with the team is essential, and achieved through transparency and honesty. Encouraging team members to be forthright about past failures, rather than minimizing them helps build credibility.

Fair assessment: Consultants strive for fairness by focusing on the real causes of issues without assigning blame arbitrarily. This involves looking at both technical shortcomings (e.g., outdated systems) and leadership decisions that may have contributed to failures.

Holistic approach: Effective digital transformation requires analyzing the organization beyond IT processes. Consultants consider business decisions, leadership dynamics, and the broader organizational context to ensure a comprehensive understanding of challenges.

Encouraging Transparency: A lack of transparency from staff is a significant obstacle for consultants. Expert consultants have the knowledge and skills to obtain clear, honest input. Without this input, there is a risk of making incorrect assessments and implementing misguided solutions.

As Roberts puts it, “The employee/employer relationship can sometimes lead to a sort of ‘deer in the headlights’ reaction when actionable information based on real facts is required. One of the advantages of a Virtual CIO is that they’re seen as impartial.”

Roberts emphasizes that committing early to digital transformation reduces the effort needed to maintain momentum later. Initial investments, when done wisely, create compounding benefits that accelerate returns.

"In today's digital landscape, the stakes for transformation are higher than ever," says Roberts. "Businesses invest heavily in technology, data, and analytics to boost efficiency and competitiveness. At Innovation Vista, our Virtual CIO services focus on delivering ROI, while also ensuring digital transformation drives lasting organizational success."