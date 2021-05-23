CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNA

Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid-19 vaccines have experienced heart inflammation, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.

The incidence of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle in those getting the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines is small, yet it has occurred frequently enough to get the attention of the CDC, reports the New York Times.

In a statement on May 17, the CDC Advisory Committee said such incidents, mostly seen in male adolescents and young adults, often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses.

CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the “potential adverse event,” the committee said in the statement, according to Reuters.

The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The US has given emergency authorization to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech, reports The Guardian.

Back in April, the Israeli Health Ministry said it was investigating a small number of vaccine recipients who had developed myocarditis after receiving the PfizerBionTech vaccine, Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30.

At that time, Pfizer said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established.