Canada seeks to triple its Wi-Fi spectrum

Canada is seeking to triple its Wi-Fi spectrum, according to ProxyScrape. This is part of a vision formed almost a decade ago to create an efficient Internet as a basic service for citizens. The move is not without its risks, however.

The ambitious expansion is intended to meet the soaring demand for wireless internet, spurred by an ever-increasing number of connected devices and data-heavy applications (not least the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G).

While this could revolutionize Internet accessibility, there are some potential pitfalls.

The plans come from the Canadian government plan, seeking to broaden the bandwidth available for Wi-Fi, with politicians promising faster and more reliable connections. The key points are:

Increased Speed and Connectivity: The additional spectrum will allow quicker data transmission rates, and potentially wider coverage.

Reduced Congestion: With more ‘space’ for connections, user experience is expected to improve, especially in densely populated areas.

Innovation and Economic Growth: This move could fuel innovations in tech industries, particularly those reliant on real-time data transfer and connectivity.

The potential downsides of the spectrum expansion include:

Interference Issues

Increasing the spectrum bandwidth means more potential for interference between different signals, affecting quality and reliability.

Security Risks

Broader bandwidths could also expose more vectors for cyberattacks unless properly secured. As technology advances, so do the risks. Therefore, it is important to keep important systems safe from online threats.

Thibeau Maerevoet, CEO of ProxyScrape, tells Digital Journal: “With greater accessibility and improved capabilities comes a greater responsibility to secure those networks from new kinds of cyberattacks which could exploit wider bandwidths”.

Cost Implications

The infrastructure upgrade necessary for utilizing the new spectrum could impose significant costs on providers, potentially trickling down to consumers.

In contemplating this significant change, it is as important to embrace the advancements it promises as it is to prepare for the complexities it introduces.