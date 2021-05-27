Canada announces plan to land a rover on the moon in the next five years

The Canadian-built Space Shuttle robotic arm (left), referred to as Canadarm, is still considered a technological marevel. Image courtesy of NASA, Public Domain

During a virtual announcement on Wednesday, Science Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada plans to land a rover on the moon in the next five years.

The unmanned vehicle will showcase technologies from Canadian companies as it takes measurements and gathers imagery of the moon’s polar region.

The Canadian Space Agency is conducting the mission in partnership with NASA with the aim of getting the rover to make it through an entire lunar night – which lasts nearly two Earth weeks. This alone will present technical challenges due to the extreme cold and darkness, according to CBC Canada.

To that end, Lisa Campbell, president of the space agency, said the agency will put out a request for proposals on design and development for two companies in the coming months. David Saint-Jacques, of the Canadian Space Agency, completes the Bone Densitometer calibration in support of the Rodent Research-8 investigation in 2018. Image courtesy of NASA, Public Domain

Astronauts will fly around moon

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, was also present at the virtual announcement, appearing in his flight suit. He will be among the four candidates chosen for the one Canadian spot on a four-person mission to travel around the moon in the next few years.

The mission is part of the federal government’s agreement with the United States to send a Canadian astronaut around the moon. Called the Gateway Treaty, it also allows for a second flight for a Canadian astronaut to that future space station, known as the Lunar Gateway.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies

Ottawa, Ontario-based Mission Control Space Services Inc., was founded in 2015. The company focuses on technology development, industry consulting, and education and outreach projects.

On the same day that Science Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made his announcement, Mission Control announced that it is poised to open an exciting new chapter in Canadian space exploration thanks to a $3.04M contribution from the Canadian Space Agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program.

The funding will allow Mission Control to demonstrate artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies on a new lunar mission.

With the support of the Canadian Space Agency, Canadian scientists and engineers will be able to participate in near-term missions to the lunar surface,” said Ewan Reid, president and CEO of Mission Control. The Rashid Lunar Rover, self-phtographed, Creative Commons 4,.0.

Along with its subcontractor, Xiphos Systems Corporation, Mission Control will demonstrate a cutting-edge AI-integrated flight computer on the Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM), an international micro-rover mission led by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

The international mission is scheduled to be launched on a SpaceX rocket and delivered to the Moon by ispace of Japan in 2022.

The payload for the mission will be a modern flight computer housing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) application that will classify types of lunar geological features visible in images from Rashid, the rover in the Emirates Lunar Mission, as it drives around the lunar surface.

So it looks like Canadian technology companies are going to be very busy over the next few years as they get ready to fly to the moon.