Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Canada announces plan to land a rover on the moon in the next five years

Science Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada plans to land a rover on the moon.

Published

The Canadian-built Space Shuttle robotic arm (left), referred to as Canadarm, is still considered a technological marevel. Image courtesy of NASA, Public Domain
The Canadian-built Space Shuttle robotic arm (left), referred to as Canadarm, is still considered a technological marevel. Image courtesy of NASA, Public Domain

During a virtual announcement on Wednesday, Science Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada plans to land a rover on the moon in the next five years.

The unmanned vehicle will showcase technologies from Canadian companies as it takes measurements and gathers imagery of the moon’s polar region.

The Canadian Space Agency is conducting the mission in partnership with NASA with the aim of getting the rover to make it through an entire lunar night – which lasts nearly two Earth weeks. This alone will present technical challenges due to the extreme cold and darkness, according to CBC Canada.

To that end, Lisa Campbell, president of the space agency, said the agency will put out a request for proposals on design and development for two companies in the coming months.

David Saint-Jacques, of the Canadian Space Agency, completes the Bone Densitometer calibration in support of the Rodent Research-8 investigation in 2018. Image courtesy of NASA, Public Domain

Astronauts will fly around moon

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, was also present at the virtual announcement, appearing in his flight suit. He will be among the four candidates chosen for the one Canadian spot on a four-person mission to travel around the moon in the next few years.

The mission is part of the federal government’s agreement with the United States to send a Canadian astronaut around the moon. Called the Gateway Treaty, it also allows for a second flight for a Canadian astronaut to that future space station, known as the Lunar Gateway.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies

Ottawa, Ontario-based Mission Control Space Services Inc., was founded in 2015. The company focuses on technology development, industry consulting, and education and outreach projects.

On the same day that Science Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made his announcement, Mission Control announced that it is poised to open an exciting new chapter in Canadian space exploration thanks to a $3.04M contribution from the Canadian Space Agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program.

The funding will allow Mission Control to demonstrate artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies on a new lunar mission.

With the support of the Canadian Space Agency, Canadian scientists and engineers will be able to participate in near-term missions to the lunar surface,” said Ewan Reid, president and CEO of Mission Control.

The Rashid Lunar Rover, self-phtographed, Creative Commons 4,.0.

Along with its subcontractor, Xiphos Systems Corporation, Mission Control will demonstrate a cutting-edge AI-integrated flight computer on the Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM), an international micro-rover mission led by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

The international mission is scheduled to be launched on a SpaceX rocket and delivered to the Moon by ispace of Japan in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The payload for the mission will be a modern flight computer housing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) application that will classify types of lunar geological features visible in images from Rashid, the rover in the Emirates Lunar Mission, as it drives around the lunar surface.

So it looks like Canadian technology companies are going to be very busy over the next few years as they get ready to fly to the moon.

In this article:, , , , ,

You may also like:

Lucy Gallant Lucy Gallant

Entertainment

Lucy Gallant talks music, inspirations, future plans, and dream duets

British-born singer-songwriter Lucy Gallant chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her music career.

17 hours ago

Life

Canadian soldier faces mutiny charge after an anti-vaccine speech in Toronto

The Department of National Defence says a military officer is facing charges after allegedly urging other members not to help with the vaccine distribution.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

World Meteorological Organization: A key global climate limit will be reached within five years

The climate report is based on modeling by the UK Met Office and climate researchers in 10 countries including the US and China.

15 hours ago
Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

World

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

Emergency responders gather at the scene of a shooting where several people were reported dead including the shooter on May 26, 2021 in San...

23 hours ago