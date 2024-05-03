Can technology make healthcare affordable for everyone?

Photo courtesy of Fnu Mandhir

Does a trip to the emergency room ever feel like a daylight robbery? You’re not alone. The shocking truth is that healthcare spending soared to nearly $4.3 trillion in the United States in 2021. How can families manage when faced with such immense costs?

With healthcare expenses continuing to climb, it’s becoming harder for average American families to afford essential medical care without sacrificing other necessities. Some have to skip doctor visits or go into debt to pay for treatment. It’s a tough situation that has people asking, “Why are healthcare prices so high?”

Fnu Mandhir, a Senior Engineering Lead at one of largest healthcare insurance providers, knows this struggle well, from both a professional and personal perspective. He’s been working on initiatives that could transform the healthcare industry, making it more transparent, efficient, and affordable — a mission fueled by a determination to make a difference where it matters most.

A vision for change

Mandhir grew up in a remote village in Punjab, India, where accessing healthcare was a significant challenge. To receive even primary medical care, people had to travel long distances to cities, often spending much of their savings on transportation and treatment. The ordeal of seeking healthcare felt like a test of endurance and resilience, with the burden disproportionately falling on those with limited resources and options.

Recalling a poignant memory from his childhood, Mandhir vividly remembers the distress he faced when his father was hospitalized. With his mother tending to the family at home, she had no means to receive timely updates about his father’s health. After facing such anxiety and uncertainty, Mandhir was committed to finding a solution where families in similar situations would have access to timely information and affordable care.

After earning a Bachelor of Technology degree, Mandhir entered the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). His early career in this field proved fruitful, including work at organizations like Infosys, a leading software service provider in India.

While at Infosys, Mandhir developed a claims adjudication project for Anthem, one of the largest insurers in the United States. This collaboration offered him a unique perspective on the American healthcare system, which operated differently than his hometown’s. It was only a matter of time before Mandhir joined Anthem (now Elevance Health) and relocated to the United States, where he continued developing his career in the healthcare technology industry.

Moving to the US, Mandhir noticed another barrier in healthcare: transparency. When he and his wife were expecting their first child, the cost of a simple imaging procedure varied greatly depending on the providers, ranging from $100 to $800. This left them questioning why healthcare services were unpredictable and what could be done to make them more affordable and transparent.

In light of these events, Mandhir’s vision to shape a future where healthcare is universally accessible and equitable is stronger than ever.

Innovations for affordable healthcare

Mandhir’s approach to transforming healthcare is grounded in innovation and technology, emphasizing data-driven strategies. By harnessing his deep expertise in technology and extensive experience in the healthcare setting, he’s developed the following solutions:

Health operating system (Health OS)

Upon seeing the healthcare system struggle with scattered patient information across various systems and bureaucratic processes that often delay care, Mandhir developed the Health Operating System.

Health OS aims to create a more coordinated healthcare environment, improving patient outcomes and affordable services. It integrates information from multiple sources — such as electronic health records, billing systems, and administrative databases — into a single platform. This simplifies the workflow for healthcare providers, allowing them to spend more time on patient care instead of dealing with cumbersome paperwork.

Whole health index (WHI)

To better understand and meet patients’ needs, Mandhir helped implement the Whole Health Index, which incorporated social and behavioral factors into clinical assessments. This program creates a holistic view of patient health, allowing healthcare providers to consider the full context of a patient’s life when diagnosing and treating conditions.

The WHI is unique in its use of predictive analytics to identify health risks early, enabling preventive measures that can ultimately reduce costs by focusing on prevention rather than reactive treatment.

Health recommendation engine

Applying data-driven insights to guide healthcare decisions, the Health Recommendation Engine aims to reduce costs through evidence-based practices. This engine uses data analytics to suggest appropriate treatment and procedures based on patient history, reducing the overuse of expensive tests and unnecessary interventions. Unlike other approaches, the health recommendation engine takes a patient-centric view, analyzing individual preferences and social determinants of health to offer personalized recommendations.

Digitally enabled healthcare

Embracing technology to enhance patient experiences and ease healthcare delivery, Mandhir pioneered digitally enabled healthcare. By incorporating telemedicine and remote monitoring, this innovation allows patients to access healthcare without traveling long distances. Digitally enabled healthcare also includes patient portals and digital health records, giving patients more control and transparency over their medical information.

Challenges to overcome

Mandhir’s work holds the promise of more affordable care, but he also acknowledges significant challenges that need to be addressed, including:

Integration: Healthcare systems often use different electronic health record (EHR) formats, creating data exchange issues. Achieving seamless integration requires overcoming structural fragmentation and ensuring system compatibility.

The road to affordable care

Technology has the capability to transform industries and redefine societal norms, as demonstrated by innovators like Mandhir. He was awarded with The Indian Achievers Award 2024 for his contributions to healthcare technology. It speaks volumes about his dedication and innovation in improving healthcare through technology. His work serves as a positive force and offers hope to the underserved, bringing about a future where quality healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege.