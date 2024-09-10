Can AI reveal the content of the iPhone 16 marketing ad?

Apple's new iPhones are expected to optimize AI innovations - Copyright AFP/File Nicholas Kamm

How can artificial intelligence be used to generate marketing and branding? Is ChatGPT can effective tool for this? One company has used the predictive power of the AI tool to produce an ‘ideal’ set of marketing for the latest Apple smartphone.

The iPhone 16 was released to the world on September 9th, 2024. Prior to this, leaks gave away the key changes, with technology sites having reported changes to MagSafe, improvements to the main camera sensor and the Plus model coming in seven colours.

Consequently, searches for “iPhone 16 launch time” increased 600% globally in the past day.

The firm AIPRM were curious to uncover what Apple’s iPhone 16 ad could look like. To do this, they used ChatGPT to predict the concept, the setting, what each scene would be as well as a closing message.

What does this AI created advert resemble?

Title: “iPhone 16: Connecting You to the World”

Concept:

The ad celebrates the launch of the iPhone 16, demonstrating how it connects people to each other, their devices, and the world. It emphasises new features that enhance communication, creativity, and everyday activities.

Setting and Atmosphere:

The ad opens with a sunrise over a city skyline, symbolising a new beginning. As the camera zooms in, the focus is on a diverse range of people waking up and starting their day, setting the stage for the iPhone 16’s role in their lives.

Storyline:

Morning Routine: The scene transitions to a household where individuals are starting their day. They interact with the iPhone 16, using Face ID to unlock the phone, checking their schedule, and sending quick messages through iMessage. Siri sets reminders and plays the morning news. Connecting on the Go: As people leave for work, they use Apple Maps on the iPhone 16 for navigation, showing new augmented reality features for directions and points of interest. The ad highlights improved battery life and durability, demonstrating the iPhone’s resilience in daily use. Seamless Collaboration: At work, the ad showcases how the iPhone 16 seamlessly connects with other Apple devices. The focus is on Continuity features, like Handoff for documents and Universal Control for easy interactions with a MacBook or iPad. The camera pans to different office environments, illustrating how people collaborate using Apple devices. Capturing Memories: The ad moves to a family gathering, where the iPhone 16’s advanced camera system is used to capture high-quality photos and videos. It emphasises the improved low-light capabilities and new AI-based editing features. The ad shows people sharing their photos via AirDrop and iCloud Photos, creating a sense of connection among family and friends. Fitness and Health: The ad shifts to a fitness scene, where the iPhone 16 pairs with an Apple Watch. We see someone tracking their workout, using Fitness+ for guidance, and monitoring their health data. The focus is on how the iPhone 16 supports a healthier lifestyle. Creative Expression: The scene transitions to an artist’s studio, where the iPhone 16 is used for creativity. The artist uses new AR features for design and collaborates with others via FaceTime. The ad emphasises the creative potential unlocked by the iPhone 16. Evening and Relaxation: As the day winds down, the ad shows people relaxing with their iPhone 16. They use it to control smart home devices, watch content on Apple TV, and connect with loved ones via FaceTime. The atmosphere is calm and inviting, with soft lighting. Introduction to iPhone 16: The ad finishes with a dramatic reveal of the iPhone 16, showcasing its sleek design and new features. The camera highlights the advanced camera system, the latest A-series chip, and the new colours available for the device.

Closing Message:

The ad ends with the tagline: “iPhone 16: Connecting You to the World.” The Apple logo appears, and the screen fades to black with a gentle musical note.

Does this concept work? Is the assembled material superior to that of Apple’s? This can only be decided subjectively. Yet the exercise demonstrates the ability of tools like ChatGPT to offer business solutions and for the output to be passable, a process that is set to improve with each new iteration.