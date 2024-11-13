How neuroinclusion strategies benefit growing companies

Image generated by OpenAI's DALL-E via ChatGPT

In today’s competitive job market, making room for neurodiverse talent isn’t just ethical — it’s a business advantage.

As one of the opening sessions of Calgary’s Innovation Week YYC, the Sinneave Family Foundation introduced six essential principles for building neuroinclusive workplaces, giving growing companies practical strategies to attract, support, and retain skilled employees from diverse backgrounds.

Emma Duffy and Allyson Schilkie, members of Sinneave’s Neuroinclusive Workforce Solutions (NWS) team, walked attendees through the core ideas of neuroinclusion, providing actionable tools to create workplaces that welcome neurodiverse talent.

Neuroinclusion is about creating a space where neurodivergent and neurotypical folks can thrive as their best selves. It’s about fostering opportunities for everyone to contribute — not just to the workplace, but to the community as a whole.

What is neurodiversity, and why is it important for business leaders to understand?

To set the stage, the Sinneave team defined neurodiversity as the natural variations in how different brains process information.

Neurodivergent individuals, who may have diagnoses such as autism or ADHD, process sensory and social information differently than neurotypical individuals.

Rather than viewing these differences as challenges, Sinneave encourages workplaces to see them as unique strengths.

Schilkie illustrated this concept by contrasting traditional greetings:

“If I say ‘Hi, how are you?’ to a neurodivergent employee, they might interpret the question literally, giving a detailed answer rather than a quick ‘I’m good, you?’”

This simple example underscores that adjusting expectations and social norms is part of creating an inclusive space where all employees feel comfortable.

The six principles of neuroinclusion

The webinar’s centrepiece was Sinneave’s Six Principles of Neuroinclusion, which the Foundation developed in collaboration with neurodivergent individuals.

1. Environment: Consider sensory sensitivities in the physical workplace. High-sensory environments — whether through lighting, noise, or even smells — can impact focus and productivity. NWS encourages employers to ask employees about sensory preferences, offer noise-cancelling headphones, and even allow adjustments in office lighting.

2. Structure: Create a predictable work structure. Neuroinclusive practices include providing clear, detailed onboarding checklists and organizing policies that support success for all. One example at Sinneave is a “who’s who” document that includes photos and office locations, easing new employees into the workplace layout.

3. Flexibility: Adapt to changes thoughtfully. Change can be challenging for neurodivergent employees, so giving advanced notice and clear explanations can ease transitions. For example, notifying an employee about a project change as soon as possible and offering detailed follow-up communication fosters better adaptability.

4. Emotion: Recognize varied emotional expressions. Some neurodivergent employees may exhibit emotional responses that seem intense or minimal to others. Employers are encouraged not to take responses personally and to provide spaces where employees can recharge when overwhelmed.

5. Communication: Communicate clearly and directly, avoiding idioms, sarcasm, and metaphorical language that may be misinterpreted. Asking how each employee prefers to communicate is essential, as it enables more effective collaboration.

6. Connection: Foster meaningful social connections while respecting boundaries. Neurodivergent employees may prefer different social settings or methods, like participating in work events through chat rather than in person. Offering options ensures everyone feels included in a way that aligns with their comfort level.

Applying neuroinclusive strategies in the workplace

The Sinneave Family Foundation’s principles are intended to be practical and accessible, not only in theory but in daily business interactions.

Duffy and Schilkie emphasized that neuroinclusive practices benefit all employees, not just those with neurodivergent experiences.

By making small changes in how employers engage with neurodivergent employees, workplaces can better accommodate diverse talents and perspectives.

As Calgary Innovation Week YYC kicks off, neuroinclusion is a strategy worth considering for those attending the week’s events.

The Sinneave Family Foundation’s session highlighted how adapting workplace environments, structures, and communication methods can open new pathways for neurodiverse talent.

With many Innovation Week companies experiencing rapid growth and a rising need for skilled employees, employers who take a more inclusive approach to hiring and workplace culture will not only expand their talent pool but also build more productive, resilient teams.

