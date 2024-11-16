Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek wants to see more focus on collaboration to drive innovation and growth

Calgary Innovation Week runs from Nov. 13-21, 2024. - Photo by © Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

“I don’t think collaboration of any kind is really getting the attention it deserves, and I think we need to be talking about it,” said Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek.

“Divisive news seems more popular than collaborative news, and I think we have to get out of that cycle because human beings are inherently good people.”

In an exclusive interview with Digital Journal for Calgary Innovation Week, Gondek said that a focus on unity can transform communities, and the importance of that headspace when building innovation ecosystems.

They thrive on collaboration, and unity is far more effective than discord.

From intercity partnerships across Canada to strategic agreements within Calgary’s regional economy, Gondek wants to redefine how cities can work together.

Her vision is clear: foster cooperation that transcends borders, creating mutual success stories for Calgary and beyond.

As an example, Gondek highlighted her work with other Canadian cities on the Big City Mayors’ Caucus.

“The prairie cities of Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg, we began a collaboration where we focused on Indigenous housing,” she explained, emphasizing the effort Calgary has put into advocating for federal funding with Indigenous communities in major urban centers.

She sees this as a milestone example of cities leveraging their combined voices to ensure that federal support benefits Indigenous populations across the Canadian Prairies.

A new model of collaboration with Rocky View County

Locally, Gondek said, she and her administration have been equally proactive.

Rather than taking a traditional approach to infrastructure development, they have developed a unique partnership with Rocky View County to develop a rail-served logistics hub on Calgary’s east side.

“We both have to enter into a deal structure more like a business agreement than some sort of a geopolitical deal,” Gondek said. She noted that this project — set to become a vital inland port for the region — is designed to solve regional supply chain challenges, especially relevant amid recent disruptions at coastal ports.

She said the approach of “looking at things from the lens of doing business, rather than simply looking at our borders and our boundaries” is a key shift.

By adopting this mindset, she aims to foster nimble, results-oriented governance that supports Calgary’s position as a leader in innovation and problem-solving.

The partnership with Rocky View County is more than infrastructure, Gondek says. It represents a model of shared investment and shared returns.

“Whatever we’re willing to invest into the infrastructure, that proportion will come back to us in terms of benefit, and we both see that it’s going to be critical to get the region moving towards success.”

Highlighting unity in Calgary’s innovation ecosystem

Gondek also sees tremendous potential in bringing attention to these types of cooperative projects, calling for more focus on stories that showcase successful collaborations. She believes greater awareness of cooperation efforts can inspire similar models across the country, driving a more unified approach to urban and regional challenges.

Gondek said collaboration isn’t limited to city-to-city or regional partnerships — it’s woven into Calgary’s thriving innovation ecosystem.

She praised organizations like Platform Calgary, a city-supported hub that brings together tech leaders, mentors, and entrepreneurs, calling it “the incredible thing about Calgary.”

It’s places like Platform that allow first-time founders to find success by connecting with mentors and investors in the community.

As Gondek sees it, Calgary’s success lies in embracing a collective mindset. By leveraging partnerships with neighbouring regions, supporting local innovators and showcasing collaborative success, she aims to position Calgary as a national leader in both innovation and community-building.

“We’ve got a lot of really amazing people in this city, and they’re willing to spend time with the up-and-comers,” she said. “That’s the incredible thing about Calgary — people are willing to give up their time, they’re willing to share their experiences, they’re willing to share their ideas.”

As Calgary continues to build on this foundation, Gondek hopes the city’s collaborative model can serve as a blueprint for other municipalities, fostering a more interconnected and resilient future for cities across Canada.

