Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on innovation, talent and building a thriving tech ecosystem

“You shouldn’t hope for a generation that has to go through all the same challenges you did,” said Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek.” You should hope for a generation that’s able to overcome those obstacles much quicker or not experience them at all. That’s how we know we’ve done our job.”

In a conversation with Digital Journal during Calgary Innovation Week, Gondek shared her vision for creating a Calgary where the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators can thrive without facing the same barriers as those before them.

For Gondek, this means investing in infrastructure, supporting local talent and ensuring that Calgary’s innovation ecosystem empowers both startups and established tech companies to succeed.

To meet Calgary’s current and future tech demands, Gondek emphasized the need to focus on the city’s technology infrastructure, starting with expanding fibre access across Calgary.

“Anywhere that we’re going to be growing our city physically, we need to make sure that we’re able to grow from a technology perspective as well,” she said.

Gondek believes this approach is essential for areas like the planned logistics hub on Calgary’s east side, which aims to drive industrial growth.

“We need to make sure that all of those businesses that are going to locate there have access to technology,” she explained, stressing that in today’s economy, reliable tech infrastructure is “table stakes” for any business.

Amid her push for Calgary to lead in innovation and tech infrastructure, Gondek remains keenly aware of the urgent infrastructure challenges facing the city.

Reflecting on a recent water main break that affected the entire city, she noted how the incident underscored the need for national discussions around infrastructure resilience.

“The entire Federation of Canadian municipalities membership was in Calgary the day our water feeder main broke, and so they got to see live what happens when a city goes through an ordeal like that. And as a result of that, we’ve been having national conversations about infrastructure funding technology to make sure we know what shape our networks are in.”

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek talks to Digital Journal Executive Editor, Chris Hogg, during Calgary Innovation Week. – Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Centering talent to ensure a healthy, local tech ecosystem

Beyond infrastructure, Gondek spoke about the importance of connecting Calgary’s talent with opportunities.

The city has been actively showcasing Calgary’s lifestyle and affordability to attract top talent from other regions, and according to her, prospective businesses are drawn not only to Calgary’s affordability but also to the welcoming community the city offers.

“The businesses that have chosen Calgary, when we have been successful over other cities, they feel that this is a welcoming place to live,” she shared. This combination of community and affordability is a core part of Calgary’s pitch as a place for people to live, work and build lasting careers.

Gondek’s efforts to foster Calgary’s innovation ecosystem extend beyond simply attracting talent — she’s determined to keep Calgary’s brightest companies and minds rooted in the city.

A significant element of her vision is ensuring that Calgary-based companies have ample support and opportunities to grow locally rather than seeking clients or capital from the U.S. or other markets.

“One of the biggest things we can accomplish is ensuring that local capital is spent on local initiatives,” Gondek said, adding that we need to reverse the trend of Canadian companies needing to go abroad to secure clients.

Young entrepreneurs hold a special place in Gondek’s vision for Calgary’s future. Recalling a recent meeting with a young entrepreneur who launched her first business idea in grade six, she praised Calgary’s current generation of youth for their ambition and drive.

“We’ve got a lot of really amazing people in this city, and they’re willing to spend time with the up and comers.”

She believes that Calgary’s established leaders play a key role in easing the path for these young innovators, reducing barriers and accelerating their growth potential.

Calgary Innovation Week runs from Nov. 13-21, 2024. – Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

In addition to fostering entrepreneurship, Gondek wants to instil a mindset of resilience and adaptability within city leadership.

“Let’s try some things, and let’s see what happens. If they don’t work the first time, that’s okay. No one’s gonna punish you for it.”

Gondek said her own experience in the private sector has informed this approach, where failure isn’t the end but rather an opportunity to learn and pivot. She believes this “try, fail, move on” ethos should permeate all levels of Calgary’s innovation ecosystem, encouraging a culture that embraces experimentation.

As Calgary’s innovation scene grows, Gondek remains hands-on, engaging with the city’s business community and addressing key issues like procurement and talent acquisition.

“My job is to make sure that I’m connecting people with each other and making sure that I’m getting good companies in front of buyers,” she said. By acting as a bridge between Calgary’s innovators and potential clients, Gondek aims to create more opportunities for Calgary-based solutions to address local and national challenges.

Follow and subscribe: Digital Journal is the official media partner of Innovation Week YYC. Here’s how you can follow: See all Innovation Week coverage

Follow us on LinkedIn here

Summaries will be sent out in our newsletter (subscribe here)

Check out the full schedule for the week-long tech festival (here)

Get tickets to the Launch Party (here)

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.