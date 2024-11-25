Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Digital Journal interviewing tech leaders during Calgary Innovation Week. - Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

Calgary Innovation Week 2024 was an extraordinary showcase of innovation, collaboration, and inspiration, cementing the city’s position as a leader in technology, sustainability, and economic progress.

The weeklong event drew thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and global experts to share cutting-edge ideas and explore the intersection of innovation and impact.

Digital Journal was the official media partner, and we had teams spread out over events across the city.

By the numbers:

We covered and profiled 115 individuals and organizations

Our coverage quoted and shared information on nearly 100 activities and events

Our team covered more than 10 major themes , including AI, sustainability, diversity, quantum, healthcare, entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship and more (see below)

, including AI, sustainability, diversity, quantum, healthcare, entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship and more (see below) We captured insight from more than 20 startups

We interviewed multiple government officials from multiple parties, both municipally and provincially

If you missed our coverage, this article summarizes key takeaways and you can dive deeper in our Calgary Innovation Week section.

This year’s event highlighted Calgary’s ability to blend local ingenuity with collaboration among leaders outside the city, delivering key lessons that will resonate well beyond its borders.

Harish Nair, founder of Engage-AI. Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Artificial intelligence as a transformative tool

Artificial intelligence took center stage as a transformative tool across multiple industries.

In recruitment, AI is tackling inefficiencies and bias, reducing the time and costs associated with hiring while fostering workplace diversity.

By automating repetitive tasks such as resume screening and candidate matching, AI is cutting recruitment costs and accelerating processes, noted Stan Peake during a discussion at the event.

Similarly, in fashion, AI is being employed to combat the environmental damage caused by fast fashion. Sakshi Gupta, founder of Dehlis AI, introduced a platform that not only provides ethical shopping recommendations but also educates consumers on sustainability.

“Dehlis is made for more sustainable clothing education,” Gupta said, explaining how AI is helping scale her mission​​.

The application of AI in healthcare was another standout theme, offering a glimpse into how technology can revolutionize patient outcomes.

DevFestYYC took place at the Platform Innovation Centre and the Calgary Central Library on Nov. 15 and 16. Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal.

Sustainability at the forefront

Sustainability emerged as a recurring and powerful theme throughout Calgary Innovation Week, reflecting the city’s commitment to addressing global challenges through innovation.

Calgary entrepreneurs showcased solutions that emphasize the balance between environmental responsibility and technological progress, underscoring the potential to lead in creating a more sustainable future.

At DevFestYYC, speakers highlighted the intersection of technology and sustainability by demonstrating how AI-powered tools can reduce waste.

Quantum technologies also took center stage as critical tools for sustainability and efficiency.

Katanya Kuntz, CEO of Qubo Consulting, detailed how quantum computing could revolutionize processes across industries by optimizing resource management and enhancing energy efficiency. Drawing on quantum principles, this technology offers transformative solutions to tackle complex problems, from logistics optimization to renewable energy grid management.

“Quantum physics allows us to rethink the way we approach computation, problem-solving, and even security,” Kuntz explained, emphasizing its vast potential​.

Together, these innovations exemplify Calgary’s ability to leverage cutting-edge technology to solve pressing global issues, setting the stage for a future where sustainability and progress go hand in hand.

The city’s leadership in fostering such advancements further solidifies its position as a hub for transformative ideas that can impact industries worldwide.

Marissa McNeelands is the CEO of Toast, a membership-based women’s collective founded to flip the hiring dynamic in favour of women in tech. – Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

Diversity and inclusion as drivers of innovation

Diversity and inclusion were also central to many discussions, emphasizing their critical role in fostering innovation and equity within the tech industry.

James Demers underscored the stark disparities in venture capital funding, revealing that women-led startups receive just 2% of venture capital funding, while only 1% goes to Black founders.

Despite these inequities, he highlighted the immense potential of diverse teams, noting that “diverse teams are 35% more likely to outperform non-diverse teams,” a testament to the value of varied perspectives in driving success.

Organizations like Toast are tackling these challenges head-on with bold initiatives to bridge the gaps in tech hiring.

Co-founded by Marissa McNeelands, Toast is a membership-based platform designed to flip traditional hiring dynamics and champion gender equity in the tech industry.

By providing tools and mentorship, the organization empowers women to take control of their career trajectories and helps companies build diverse teams.

“Our mission is bigger than any leader or regime… we will just keep on pushing through,” McNeelands declared during Calgary Innovation Week, reaffirming Toast’s unwavering commitment to equity.

As the organization expands, including into markets with greater resistance to diversity initiatives, it remains a powerful example of how grassroots movements can reshape the industry.

The work of Toast and similar organizations underscores the importance of not just talking about equity but actively implementing it in ways that create lasting change​​.

Derek Eiteneier, Hayden Godfrey, Natasha Rabsatt, and Renard Jenkins (left to right) spoke at a Indigitech Destiny Innovation Summit panel on Monday, Nov. 18. — Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Empowering Indigenous innovation

A standout theme during Calgary Innovation Week was the growing momentum of Indigitech — an effort to empower Indigenous voices in the tech ecosystem and address systemic challenges through culturally grounded innovation.

Discussions emphasized the importance of Indigenous data sovereignty and the need for accountability in how technology interacts with Indigenous communities.

One notable panel highlighted how data ownership and representation are pivotal for creating equitable tech solutions. Indigenous leaders argued for stronger protections and governance over their data, ensuring that advancements in AI and technology are developed in alignment with community priorities.

“Whose data is it anyway?” was a question posed, and audiences reflected on the historic misuse of Indigenous information and the need for solutions driven by Indigenous knowledge systems​​.

Liz Elliot, Product Market Leader at Mercer, speaks during Innovation Week in Calgary. – Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Calgary’s thriving tech ecosystem

Calgary’s thriving tech ecosystem stood out as a model for economic growth.

Over the past five years, the city’s tech workforce has grown by an impressive 78%, making it Canada’s fastest-growing tech market.

Between 2018 and 2023, Alberta’s venture capital investment surged, with the province surpassing British Columbia for the first time in 2023. Alberta secured $383 million across 41 deals, compared to BC’s $288 million across 43 deals, highlighting its rise as a hub for innovative funding and entrepreneurship.

The city is also drawing attention for its ability to attract and retain high-paying tech jobs. With roles like machine learning developers and research scientists experiencing significant pay growth, Calgary is competing with larger cities like Toronto and Vancouver, both in compensation and opportunities.

Events like the Start Alberta Tech Awards celebrated these milestones, showcasing the leaders and organizations fuelling this growth—from those advancing digital equity to those creating sustainable solutions​​.

Image generated by OpenAI’s DALL-E via ChatGPT

Intrapreneurs driving internal transformation

Intrapreneurship emerged as a vital strategy for fostering innovation within organizations.

Dr. Chitra Anand, a veteran of companies like Microsoft and Telus, described intrapreneurs as critical agents of change who challenge conventional thinking and inspire creative solutions. “In nature, animals that cannot adapt die, and it’s no different in business,” Anand stated, underscoring the importance of adaptability in an evolving marketplace.

This sentiment was echoed by Tina Mathas, co-founder of Flow Factory, during a lively panel discussion at Calgary Innovation Week.

Mathas emphasized the need for “pirates” within organizations—bold, creative thinkers who are willing to navigate uncharted waters and disrupt traditional processes to drive transformative innovation.

“It requires a different type of mindset, a different type of ecosystem and environment, and it should be protected,” Mathas explained.

Her experience leading a team at ATB Financial demonstrated the power of creating separate, agile units within larger organizations to experiment and deliver innovative solutions quickly.

Both speakers highlighted the need for organizations to foster environments that support risk-taking and adaptability as key to thriving in today’s competitive landscape.

Katanya Kuntz is a a quantum physicist and CEO and Co-founder of Qubo Consulting Corp. — Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Quantum technology revolutionizing data

Quantum technology also drew attention, with Canada’s first quantum satellite marking a significant milestone for secure communication and data transmission.

These advancements are poised to reshape how organizations handle information, reflecting Calgary’s embrace of cutting-edge technologies with global implications.

Qubo Consulting CEO, Katanya Kuntz, described the transformative potential of quantum computing during Calgary Innovation Week.

Using an analogy, she explained that while classical computers navigate problems one step at a time like a rat exploring a maze, quantum computers evaluate all possible paths simultaneously, finding solutions much faster.

“Quantum physics allows us to rethink the way we approach computation, problem-solving, and even security,” Kuntz noted.

This leap in computing capability is particularly relevant for industries reliant on large-scale data analysis and cryptography.

From optimizing supply chains to advancing secure communication protocols, quantum technology is set to revolutionize sectors as diverse as logistics, finance, and healthcare.

Calgary’s leadership in fostering such advancements highlights its commitment to remaining at the forefront of global technological innovation​.

Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek. — Innovation Week Calgary

Collaboration and recognition

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek emphasized the transformative power of collaboration in fostering innovation and economic growth, calling for partnerships that extend beyond borders to create lasting global impact.

“Divisive news seems more popular than collaborative news, and I think we have to get out of that cycle because human beings are inherently good people,” Gondek told Digital Journal. Her message underscored the need for unity and shared vision in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges​.

This spirit of community collaboration was palpable throughout the week and reached its peak during the Start Alberta Tech Awards, where Calgary’s trailblazing entrepreneurs and companies were celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions.

From startups championing inclusivity to innovators tackling sustainability, the awards highlighted the collective effort of Calgary’s ecosystem to turn challenges into opportunities and drive meaningful progress.

Zain Velji, the event’s emcee, aptly captured this sentiment, saying, “Tonight, we’re here to celebrate you… the bold ideas, the tireless effort, and the moments of caffeine-fuelled, sheer determination that define this community”​.

Adding to this sentiment of shared innovation was Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish, who spoke about the province’s strategic investments in emerging technologies.

Highlighting a pilot project using AI to predict heart attacks, Glubish illustrated how Alberta’s centralized healthcare data can drive impactful solutions with global implications. His remarks reinforced the importance of leveraging collaboration between government, businesses, and research institutions to turn Alberta into a global innovation leader.

Together, these voices encapsulated Calgary Innovation Week’s ethos — a community united by shared ambition and committed to harnessing collaboration as a catalyst for change.

Calgary Innovation Week runs from Nov. 13-21, 2024. – Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Watch out for 2025

Calgary Innovation Week 2024 was more than a celebration of technology — it was a testament to the city’s ambition and ability to lead in a rapidly changing world.

If you missed this year’s events, you’ll want to watch out for 2025 announcements on dates and get it in your calendar.

From AI and quantum computing to sustainability and inclusivity, the event showcased a bold vision for the future, rooted in collaboration and ethical innovation.

As the week came to a close, it was clear that Calgary is not just adapting to global challenges — it is leading the way in crafting solutions.

