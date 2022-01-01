Buttigieg, FAA chief request delay in 5G rollout over airlines’ concerns

Updated Celluar Antennas with tower for the usage of 5G mobile. Source - Author Steve Kazella (talk) CC SA 4.0.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration sent a letter addressed to Verizon and AT&T requesting that they delay their rollout of 5G services amid airlines’ concerns over flight disruptions.

“We ask that your companies continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5,” Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson wrote to the two companies in a letter dated Friday.

Buttigieg and Dickson wrote that the implementation of 5G service could cause “widespread and unacceptable disruption,” notes The Hill, including rerouting airplanes to locations where landings may not be safe “causing ripple effects throughout the U.S. air transportation system.”

The two federal officials wrote “commercial C-band service would begin as planned in January with certain exceptions around priority airports. The FAA and the aviation industry will identify priority airports where a buffer zone would permit aviation operations to continue safely while the FAA completes its assessments of the interference potential around those airports.”

The letter also noted that the FAA would make assessments as quickly as possible, noting that their goal was to prioritize flight safety.

Business Insider reports that representatives for AT&T and Verizon Communications both told Insider that they received the letter and are in the process of reviewing it.

The Verizon spokesperson added: “However, if the airlines are so concerned about flight cancellations related to 5G, they should really look at their track record over the past two weeks. This industry which got a $54 billion taxpayer-funded, government bailout over the past couple years clearly has much bigger issues to worry about.”

“Years of research by the government and private industry has proven that 5G and aviation can safely coexist, just as it does in over 40 other nations. There is absolutely no reason why there should or will be any difference in the U.S. Assertions to the contrary are baseless and make absolutely no sense,” Verizon said in a statement.