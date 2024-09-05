Buttery’s honey sets new standards for adaptable, ethical AI

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence has long been a cornerstone of technological progress, but the traditional models that have fueled AI for years are beginning to reveal their limitations. Although these established systems have been powerful, their constraints are becoming more apparent as our world grows increasingly complex.

For years, AI has been dominated by single, monolithic models. These models operate by ingesting vast amounts of data, processing it through intricate algorithms, and delivering outputs that guide decisions or predictions. But as we push the boundaries of what AI can achieve, these traditional models are proving to be less adaptable, less transparent, and increasingly expensive to maintain.

The core issue lies in these traditional models’ scalability and contextual awareness. As AI systems grow, so does their need for massive computational power, making them costly and difficult to scale efficiently. More troubling, however, is their lack of contextual understanding. These models often struggle to adapt to new or nuanced situations because they mostly only draw from the data they were originally trained on or by harvesting new data (probably from you) and retraining them. The result is a system that, while feature-rich, can be rigid and prone to bias — problems that are becoming more pronounced as AI plays a larger role in critical areas like healthcare, finance, and security.

Buttery, recognizing these challenges, has introduced Honey, a new technology called distributed AI systems (DAIS) that addresses the shortcomings of traditional models head-on. Honey represents a shift in how we think about and deploy artificial intelligence. Rather than relying on a single, all-encompassing model, Honey is designed as a distributed system where AI processing is broken down into specialized nodes, each handling a specific aspect of the task at hand.

This new approach allows Honey to achieve a level of flexibility and scalability that traditional models simply can’t match. By distributing tasks across multiple nodes, Honey can scale more efficiently, processing vast amounts of data without the need for excessive computational resources. Moreover, this separation of tasks reduces the risk of bias by ensuring that no single node has undue influence over the entire system’s output.

Transparency is another area where Honey excels. One of the biggest criticisms of traditional AI models is their opacity; they often function like black boxes, making decisions in ways that are difficult for users to understand. Honey, however, is built with transparency at its core. Each node in the system operates with clear protocols, ensuring that users can see exactly how decisions are made and how their data is being used. This transparency is crucial in building trust, particularly in sectors where AI decisions can have significant real-world consequences.

The need for such scalable, transparent AI solutions is more pressing than ever. The global AI market is expected to reach $267 billion by 2027, driven by the growing demand for systems that can adapt and learn in real time without sacrificing accuracy or ethical considerations. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into various industries, the limitations of traditional models will become even more apparent, making the innovations behind Honey all the more critical.

One of Honey’s most significant innovations is its ability to create multi-dimensional value assessments. These assessments allow users to clearly understand the accuracy and relevance of AI’s decisions, fostering a level of trust that is rare in today’s AI landscape. By showing users how each decision is made and what data is involved, Honey ensures that its outputs are accurate and transparent, giving users the confidence they need to rely on the system.

“There’s a direct link between trust and understanding. You have to be able to understand it if you’re going to trust it because what we don’t understand, we tend to fear, and what we fear, we don’t trust. So it’s really important that the people who are using honey and the distributed AI platform understand because that’s what’s going to build trust,” explains Jonathan Holland, Buttery CEO.

In essence, Buttery’s Honey is redefining what artificial intelligence can achieve. By moving away from the traditional single-model approach and embracing a distributed system, Buttery is addressing the key challenges of scalability, bias, and transparency that have long hindered the AI industry. Honey’s architecture allows for more powerful, adaptable, and trustworthy AI solutions, setting a new standard for the future of artificial intelligence.

Honey isn’t just disrupting the market — it’s paving the way for a new era of AI that is smarter, fairer, and more in tune with the complexities of the real world. Visit buttery.technology to learn more.