Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Busting nanoplastics in water with a new solvent process

The solvent sits on the water’s surface the way oil floats on water. Once mixed with water and allowed to reseparate.
Avatar photo

Published

A horse drinks from the plastic-filled Cerron Grande reservoir in El Salvador
A horse drinks from the plastic-filled Cerron Grande reservoir in El Salvador - Copyright South Korean Presidential Office/AFP Handout
A horse drinks from the plastic-filled Cerron Grande reservoir in El Salvador - Copyright South Korean Presidential Office/AFP Handout

Nanoplastics remain an issue of societal and ecological concern. Linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases in people, nanoplastics continue to build up, largely unnoticed, in the world’s bodies of water.

Scientists from the University of Missouri have achieved more than 98 percent efficiency removing nanoplastics from water. The liquid-based solution uses a solvent to trap the plastic particles, leaving clean water behind.

According to lead researcher Piyuni Ishtaweera: “Nanoplastics can disrupt aquatic ecosystems and enter the food chain, posing risks to both wildlife and humans. In layman’s terms, we’re developing better ways to remove contaminants such as nanoplastics from water.”

The strategy of the researchers was to use a small amount of designer solvent to absorb plastic particles from a large volume of water. The resultant method — using water-repelling solvents made from natural ingredients — offers a practical solution to the issue of nanoplastic pollution but also paves the way for further research and development in advanced water purification technologies.

The solvent sits on the water’s surface the way oil floats on water. Once mixed with water and allowed to reseparate, the solvent floats back to the surface, carrying the nanoplastics within its molecular structure.

Once complete, the researchers could, for laboratory-scale studies, use a pipette to remove the nanoplastic-laden solvent, leaving behind clean, plastic-free water. Future studies will work to scale up the entire process so that it can be applied to larger bodies of water like lakes and, eventually, oceans.

To derive at the optimal process, the scientists team tested five different sizes of polystyrene-based nanoplastics, a common type of plastic used in the making of Styrofoam cups. Their results outperformed previous studies that largely focused on just a single size of plastic particles.

The solvents are made from safe, non-toxic components, and their ability to repel water prevents additional contamination of water sources, making them a highly sustainable solution.

The research appears in the journal ACS Applied Engineering Materials, titled “Nanoplastics Extraction from Water by Hydrophobic Deep Eutectic Solvents.”

In southern Bishkek, residents have come to rely on plastic bottles of water
In southern Bishkek, residents have come to rely on plastic bottles of water – Copyright JIJI PRESS/AFP/File STR
In this article:Environment, nanoplastic, Plastic, Pollution, Science
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Water discovered on Mars: Clues for microbial life?

The new study analysed seismic waves detected by the Insight lander concludes that 11-20 kilometres beneath the surface, a zone of pores is filled...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Thirty minutes of exercise increases the proportion of tumour-killing white blood cells

Cell types that support cancer growth include, for example, regulatory T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells.

24 hours ago
Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room

World

Fearing Iran attack, Israeli museum hides top artworks

An Israeli museum that hid some of its most valuable artworks after the October 7 attack has now stashed away even more.

22 hours ago
For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money

Life

Medicare reform opens up mental health services to seniors

This situation was until a law, heavily influenced by research at Virginia Tech, went into effect in early 2024. This came about through an act...

24 hours ago