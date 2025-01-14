Connect with us

Business transparency in the digital era: New standards for blockchain

The Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) has provided the first of two security standards for review.
Bitcoin is the last major blockchain to use the energy intensive mining process that requires rows of energy-guzzing computers. — © AFP
A blockchain is a distributed database of records or a public ledger of all transactions or digital events that have been executed and shared among participating parties. The technology continues to advance and business interest increases. However, this expansion process means that universal standards are needed to enable greater take-up of the technology and understanding between parties.

The Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) has provided the first of two security standards for review, marking a milestone in the mission to secure blockchain ecosystems and establish a reliable foundation for trust and innovation in the digital economy.

The first two standards will focus on:

  • Asset Integration: This standard ensures digital assets, such as tokens, are safely and securely integrated into blockchain ecosystems. It covers critical aspects such as asset governance and the technical configuration required for digital assets to operate reliably within blockchain networks.
  • Node Operations: This standard defines the requirements for operating a blockchain node securely, focusing on the integrity, resilience, and safe participation of nodes within a blockchain network.

Blockchains are typically managed by a peer-to-peer (P2P) computer network for use as a public distributed ledger, where nodes collectively adhere to a consensus algorithm protocol to add and validate new transaction blocks.

These standards represent the foundation of the BSSC’s security framework and provide actionable guidance for blockchain developers, operators, and stakeholders to strengthen their security posture.

The Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the security of blockchain systems and the digital assets on them. The BSSC develops security standards and audit frameworks to protect the integrity and continued growth of the blockchain ecosystem.

These standards represent the foundation of the proposed security framework and provide actionable guidance for blockchain developers, operators, and stakeholders to strengthen their security posture.

The next two standards in development are:

  • Key Management: This will provide best practices for the secure handling and usage of cryptographic keys in blockchain environments, including block proposal, validation, and wallet custody.
  • Security Governance: This will establish comprehensive guidelines for implementing governance processes that ensure ongoing security across blockchain ecosystems.

Blockchain security methods include the use of public-key cryptography. A public key (a long, random-looking string of numbers) is an address on the blockchain. The security provisions are useful for businesses in terms of contract management. Smart contracts are contracts which are automatically enforced by computer protocols.

The members of BSSC include leading blockchain and technology organisations, such as Anchorage Digital, Bastion, Coinbase, Figment, Halborn, Fireblocks, Kraken, OpenZeppelin, Ribbit Capital, Turnkey and Bitgo.

