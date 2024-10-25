Business rebranding: A critical imperative to thrive in tomorrow’s business landscape

Signage and branding related to FTX will be removed from the Miami Heat's arena - Copyright AFP/File SAUL LOEB

As the business environment continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, business rebranding has emerged as an essential strategy for companies aiming to stay competitive.

Karen Tiber Leland, author of The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build, and Accelerate Your Brand and CEO of Sterling Marketing Group, is urging companies to embrace a company rebrand to meet the demands of the changing workplace and marketplace, driven by factors like artificial intelligence (AI), generational workforce shifts, and post-COVID work culture transformations.

With the rise of AI, an exodus of senior talent, and a new generation with vastly different expectations stepping into the workforce, business rebranding is essential for companies that want to stay competitive, Tiber Leland states.

“In today’s landscape, business rebranding is not just an option—it’s necessary for survival and growth,” said Leland.

She adds: “With the rise of AI, an exodus of senior talent, and a new generation stepping into the workforce, businesses need to reimagine their brands to remain relevant and thrive. Business rebranding is not just about updating your logo or website,” she continued. “It’s about realigning your company’s values, mission, and market positioning to meet the demands of tomorrow’s economy. Companies that don’t embrace this shift risk becoming irrelevant.”

Why Business Rebranding is More Important Than Ever

The AI Revolution

Artificial intelligence is transforming the business landscape at a breakneck speed. According to McKinsey, by 2025, 70% of companies will have implemented some form of AI in their operations. This shift is altering how businesses interact with customers and manage operations. Businesses must rebrand to ensure they are AI-ready, without losing the human touch that builds trust and customer loyalty. A company rebrand that reflects AI integration is critical for future success.

Generational Workforce Shifts

Baby Boomers, who have been a significant part of the workforce for decades, are retiring in large numbers—at a rate of about 10,000 per day in the U.S. Meanwhile, Millennials and Gen Zers are stepping into leadership roles, bringing with them new expectations around corporate social responsibility, diversity, and technological innovation. A Gallup study shows that 64% of Millennials won’t work for a company that doesn’t have strong social values. A company rebrand that resonates with these values is essential to attract and retain the next generation of talent.

Post-COVID Workplace Transformations



The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed how we work. Remote and hybrid work models have become the norm, with a PwC survey revealing that 72% of employees prefer a hybrid model of working. Business rebranding must reflect this new flexibility, signalling that a company is not only adapting but thriving in the face of these changes.

Key Points to Consider for Effective Business Rebranding

Leland provides the following considerations for businesses looking to rebrand in this new era:

Embrace AI Without Losing Human Connection

While AI can streamline operations and improve customer experiences, brands must ensure they maintain authenticity. Business rebranding should integrate AI readiness but continue to prioritize the human aspect that creates trust and loyalty.

Engage Emerging Generations

Rebranding isn’t just about looking outward; it’s about aligning internally with the workforce. A company rebrand should focus on values that resonate with Millennials and Gen Z, including sustainability, digital fluency, and inclusivity.

Redefine Work Culture

Business rebranding should also reflect the new ways of working in a post-COVID world. Flexibility, work-life balance, and hybrid models are no longer optional—they are expected by employees. Rebranding to reflect these shifts is key to staying relevant and attractive in the modern workplace.

CEO Branding as a Critical Component

A strong CEO brand can significantly impact a company’s overall brand reputation. Research has shown that companies with strong CEO brands can attract top talent, retain employees, and improve investor confidence. Leland advises that a company rebrand should include a focus on personal CEO branding to create a cohesive and compelling leadership image.

Future-Proof Your Brand

Successful business rebranding is not just about today—it’s about anticipating future trends. Staying ahead of market disruptions, technological advancements, and generational changes ensures a company is not only competitive but positioned for long-term growth.