Building IT expertise: Alexandru Cocindau’s TeachMeCode initiative

Alexandru Cocindau took a long and adventurous path to becoming one of the technological education industry’s leading figures. Cocindau was born in Galati, Romania, in 1987. There, he developed a love for technology and community as a youngster. These interests resulted in his attendance at his country’s University of Electronics and Technology.

That said, Cocindau possessed too much wanderlust to sit in a classroom. At the age of 18, he started his first company, specializing in telecommunications and web development. However, finding web development clients proved challenging for freelancers trying to compete with the internet during its early 2000s boom. Though his first company struggled and eventually folded, Cocindau never gave up.

Initial success

In 2006, he founded his first software development company and became the corporate entity’s Chief Technology Officer. While Cocindau was at the helm, the company morphed into a corporation that provides website development and a host of other important services such as marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and e-commerce development.

Cocindau understood the crucial need for practical IT educational avenues for would-be developers, coupled with the key role this industry has and will continue to play in the future of technology and daily life.

Active Academy has educated hundreds of students. More than half of these enrolled in Academy courses secured solid positions in the IT field.

TeachMeCode.ae

His success with Active Academy inspired Cocindau to dream big. In 2022, he started TeachMeCode.ae.

TeachMeCode Institute, located in Dubai, UAE, offers a range of 12-week courses designed to equip students with in-demand tech skills. These include disciplines such as mobile development, UX/UI design, and both front-end and back-end development, alongside comprehensive training in Python technology. Additionally, the institute provides specialized classes for youth in areas like engineering, development, and gaming, fostering early interest in these fields.

For those seeking an intensive learning experience, TeachMeCode also offers immersive boot camps. These boot camps are designed for individuals aiming to rapidly develop their skills and enter the job market with confidence. The curriculum is tailored to the current market demands, ensuring students are well-prepared for careers in the booming IT sector in the UAE. Classes are available both online and in-person, providing flexibility to accommodate different learning preferences and schedules

Cocindau displays pride in knowing this institution does not provide typical classroom instruction. The teaching is not performed by those in the education field, but by experienced IT professionals possessing hands-on, real-world industry know-how, capable of helping students land jobs upon successful course completion.

Furthermore, Cocindau continues to expand upon and improve his commitment to educating tomorrow’s industry leaders. Through TeachMeCode.ae, he began a job placement program connecting the top companies with the professional web pages of students. This effort bridges the gap between players and promises to expedite a graduate’s trip into the industry.

Future projects

Despite the success of TeachMeCode.ae, Cocindau shows no signs of staying still. Earlier this year, he co-founded and invested in LogX Games Studio and its feature production of his first indie shooter game. This game is set in an Icelandic-like island backdrop known as “Convergence” where natural and supernatural events occur and players must adjust to continually changing environments and landscapes.

Alexandru Cocindau serves as an inspiration not only because of his success but also because of his ability to triumph over numerous challenges and his unwavering commitment to giving others the educational and professional frameworks that keep him at the top of the technology industry.