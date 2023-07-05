Connect with us

Browsing in bliss: The countries have the best Internet in Europe 

Iceland has a well-developed Internet infrastructure and is known for its high Internet penetration rate
Iceland has the fastest and best Internet in Europe; a new study of Internet service provision shows. Spain ranks second and Romania boasts the third-best Internet in Europe.  

 The research by VPS Server has looked at mean Internet speeds, the proportion of households with access to the Internet, the cost for 1 gigabyte of mobile data and the average price for broadband Internet. These metrics offer a fair comparison as it judges value as well as Internet quality.  

The European Union ‘Broadband Europe’ connectivity goals for 2025 are ambitious: 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) for the main socio-economic drivers, 5G coverage for all urban areas and major terrestrial transport paths, 100 Megabit per second for all European Union households. The UK is excluded from this goal, having elected to go its own way. 

Iceland 

Iceland has a well-developed Internet infrastructure and is known for its high Internet penetration rate, 98 percent of households have access to the Internet. The country has made significant investments in broadband connectivity, and most Icelanders have access to high-speed Internet, which has mean speeds of 216 Mbps. Average Internet prices are quite high at $80; however, the quality of the Internet and infrastructure may justify this.  

Spain  

Spain has a robust Internet infrastructure, with widespread access to high-speed broadband connections, 96 percent of households have access to the Internet with mean speeds of 115 Mbps. Spain is known for its vibrant online community and has a thriving e-commerce sector. Internet here is much cheaper, with 1gb of mobile data averaging 0.47p and broadband costing $32.  

Romania

 Romania has made significant progress in developing its Internet infrastructure. Still, only 89 percent of households have Internet access, but those with mean speeds of 112 Mbps and are only paying around $10 for broadband and 0.35p per 1gb of mobile data.  

Other nations

Coming in fourth place is France. The country has extensive coverage of high-speed broadband connections throughout the country, with 92 percent of households have Internet access, and the mean speeds reach around 120 Mbps. Luxembourg, in fifth spot, has excellent Internet, with 97 percent of households having access to the Internet and those that do have mean speeds of 131 Mbps.

 The Netherlands has one of the highest Internet penetration rates globally, with most of the population being active Internet users (98 percent). In Liechtenstein services cost $65, which is quite a bit above the average of the rest of the continent. Mobile data is also much more expensive at $6 per 1gb of data.  

 Sitting someway down the list is the U.K. with very average mean speeds of 72 Mbps. And an average cost of $35.  

In this article:Business, Data, Iceland, Internet, Technology
Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

