British innovation set to revolutionise tattooing with innovative, pain-reducing device

Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

A groundbreaking British invention could change the way tattoos are experienced. TranQuill, developed by Industrial Design Consultancy (IDC) and Active Needle Technology Ltd, uses ultrasonic technology to reduce tattoo pain by up to 75%. The device, initially designed for medical applications, aims to make the process of getting a tattoo significantly more comfortable.

For many, the pain associated with tattoos is a major deterrent. Celebrities like Rihanna have called tattooing “therapeutic” despite its discomfort, while Justin Bieber has described the pain of a ribcage tattoo as “unbearable.” A survey of non-tattooed adults found that fear of pain is one of the leading reasons they avoid getting inked. TranQuill offers a potential solution to this problem, making tattoos more accessible to those hesitant about the pain.

The device works by vibrating the needle at ultrasonic speeds — over 20,000 Hz — to reduce the resistance of the needle against the skin. This not only lessens pain but also minimises skin trauma. In trials, participants reported pain scores as low as three out of 10, compared to eight out of 10 when using standard tattoo devices.

“Pain is often a barrier to self-expression through tattoos,” said Ian Quirk, CEO of Active Needle. “Our goal was to create a device that removes that barrier while preserving the artistry of the process.”

Though technologically advanced, TranQuill is designed to mimic the feel and usability of traditional tattoo devices. Tattoo artists can toggle the ultrasonic feature on and off using a simple control, requiring minimal adaptation to their existing techniques.

The implications extend beyond the world of body art. Medical tattooing, such as reconstructive pigmentation and scar camouflage, could also benefit from reduced discomfort. Procedures like areola restoration for breast cancer survivors or scar treatments for burn victims are often emotionally and physically challenging, and making them less painful could improve the experience for patients.

“Medical tattooing is highly sensitive,” said Nick Chubb, Design Director at IDC. “Reducing pain could encourage more people to consider these procedures.”

While tattoos have long been associated with individual expression, medical applications of the practice are growing. According to dermatologists, tattoos are increasingly used in treatments like vitiligo camouflage and post-surgery pigmentation. TranQuill bridges the gap between artistic and medical uses, potentially widening the appeal of tattooing in both areas.

TranQuill also brings practical benefits for artists. Its customisable settings allow for precision work, catering to diverse styles and techniques.

As tattooing continues to evolve, innovations like TranQuill highlight how technology can redefine traditional practices. Whether for personal art or medical purposes, reducing pain could make tattoos accessible to a broader audience.