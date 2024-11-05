Bridging AI and business innovation: Angelina You’s mission to transform customer service with Statifi

Photo courtesy of Angelina You

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and will only continue over the course of the coming years.

As it continues to gain relevance, more and more businesses are leveraging AI’s benefits in their internal operations. Common challenges, such as inadequate customer service and rudimentary company practices fraught with disorganization, cause many enterprises to fall. These common issues need the diverse expertise of someone like Angelina You, a data science, AI, and analytics expert who serves as the Chief Product Officer (CPO) and co-founder of AI-driven startup Statifi.

Through her expertise in tech and business, her goal is to improve operational efficiency for businesses. Angelina wants to offer essential solutions to every kind of enterprise through AI.

Angelina You’s strong background in tech

Angelina started her career as a senior quantitative analyst at a post-IPO (Initial Public Offering) startup called EverQuote, which was her first job out of college. She also worked as a lead analyst for product growth at a Series F unicorn startup called CircleCI.

Before starting her career, she completed pre-collegiate training at Harvard University in an engineering and applied sciences program. Afterward, she attended Emory University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Statistics. She became a Tableau Desktop Certified Associate while studying at Emory. Angelina is nearly finished with her Master’s degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University.

She has earned entry as a fellow into Stanford’s Accel Leadership Program and also takes great pride in her involvement with Statistics Without Borders (SWB), an outreach group of volunteers linked to the American Statistical Association that provides analytical, data science, and statistical services pro bono.

With more than five years of experience in data science, Machine Learning (ML), and product analysis, she worked as a data scientist for Meta. At Meta, Angelina spearheaded a cross-functional team that garnered $550M in advertising revenue opportunities. She also designed monetization metrics, which influenced more than 500 employees.

Throughout her time at EverQuote, she managed over 100 A/B tests that led to 58% growth year-over-year and developed bidding strategies that boosted efficiency and productivity by 25%. Alongside these professional accomplishments, Angelina’s contributions at SWB strengthened her leadership role in the COVID-19 response analysis for UNICEF, prioritizing pandemic strategies in Ethiopia. During her undergraduate years at Emory, she was selected to work on a capstone project with CareerBuilder and remains a Senior Honorary for her class.

As the co-founder and CPO at Statifi, an AI startup based in San Francisco, Angelina assists the company’s operations as it develops personalized AI solutions for enterprises. Her extensive background in AI, business analytics, and data science, along with her previous leadership roles, allows her to fine-tune her skills as she leads Statifi. She continues to showcase expertise in advanced data science, AI-driven automation, and Natural language Processing (NLP).

Statifi’s role in addressing business needs

With a focus on the growing needs of businesses, Statifi presents AI-powered solutions for customer service. The startup uses AI, specifically Large Language Models (LLMs) and NLP, to automate customer inquiries. This helps streamline processes for businesses, with an emphasis on companies in insurance, professional services, and retail.

Statifi also helps enterprises reduce costs and increase response times. The AI startup provides 24/7 customer support to handle new issues as they arise. By integrating with existing platforms like CRM tools, Statifi also improves customer satisfaction. With these tools, client interactions become smooth and uninterrupted.

Statifi supports US businesses and their operational needs. Their National Interest Waiver (NIW) business plan outlines how poor customer service can cost US companies billions of dollars each year. Statifi’s automation solutions aim to address these inefficiencies, and they are poised to guide businesses in decreasing latency, improving customer experiences, and reducing operational expenses.

What makes Statifi unique?

Angelina has helped Statifi achieve its aim of standing out among its competitors. Statifi’s AI-powered, data-driven solutions are unique, and their systems integrate advanced AI and data analytics to deliver insights and personalized responses in real time. The company guarantees powerful data privacy and security measures, which provides another layer of reliability to customers handling sensitive information.

Statifi also offers scalable and customizable solutions. This provides enterprises with flexible results to improve customer service practices. With these solutions, businesses can scale without requiring major overhauls to existing infrastructure.

Statifi’s positive impact on growing businesses

In the short time that Statifi has been up and running, the AI startup has had a positive impact on enterprises in the retail and e-commerce industries. By reducing customer churn, Statifi encourages and empowers businesses to manage high volumes of customer inquiries without expanding human resources.

While Statifi focuses on supporting retail, professional services, and e-commerce, it also helps businesses in the insurance sector. With 5,929 insurance companies in the US, Statifi presents AI tools to help adjusters control routine tasks within internal business affairs. This allows companies to prioritize claims processing while decreasing employee burnout.

Angelina You’s future vision for AI

AI is changing the way that businesses operate. Angelina You’s leadership in AI development has the potential to inspire positive shifts in the enterprise industry, focusing on sectors such as e-commerce, retail, and insurance. Through Statifi, You’s guidance and commitment to improving customer service operations cement her as an essential and original developer within the technical field.

With her experience across a range of industries, from insurance to software industry, alongside her technical expertise in AI and data analytics, Angelina aims to support US enterprises as they overcome the many operational obstacles they face. Her continued contributions to AI innovation can help businesses streamline their internal efforts while making informed, cost-conscious decisions.

Looking ahead, Angelina’s vision for AI extends to leveraging the technology for government entities and non-profit organizations. Scaling AI can enable automation for diverse public sector interactions while diminishing administrative hurdles.

From healthcare to finance, Statifi’s solutions are crafted and positioned to assist businesses with customized AI-driven tools and resources that adjust to the unique needs of each industry. Accompanied by the influence and instruction of Angelina You, Statifi’s systems can help companies improve their processes, mitigate risks, and boost customer satisfaction, increasing their prominence and value long-term.