Breakthrough in discovering biomarkers against dengue fever

Aedes aegypti, a common vector of dengue fever and yellow fever. Image by Muhammad Mahdi Karim

Researchers have shown that a combination of inflammatory and vascular markers in the febrile phase of dengue is associated with more severe outcomes. This is an important step in understanding this mosquito transmitted disease. The research was undertaken at Oxford University Clinical Research Unit based in Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam.

With the study, the researchers have identified a combination of biological markers in patients with dengue that could predict whether they go on to develop moderate to severe disease. The findings could aid the development of biomarker panels for clinical use and help improve triage and risk prediction in patients with dengue.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne (Aedes mosquitoes) tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Common symptoms of an infection are manifest between three to fourteen days following an infection. The symptoms consist of high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. Recovery generally takes two to seven days.

In terms of the most severe cases, some people infected proceed to develop dengue hemorrhagic fever after the initial fever declines. This presents a more severe form of the illness that can cause organ damage, severe bleeding, dehydration and even death.

The research identified some important biomarkers for the disease. The identified biomarkers were: VCAM-1, SDC-1, Ang-2, IL-8, IP-10, IL-1RA, sCD163, sTREM-1, ferritin, and CRP. They were chosen based on their likelihood to be increased during the early stages of disease.

According to lead researcher Vuong Nguyen Lam: “While most symptomatic dengue infections are self-limiting, a small number of patients develop complications that usually occur at around four to six days from symptom onset.”

And in terms of the importance of the new research, he adds: “Large numbers of patients therefore need regular assessments to identify these complications. The accurate and early identification of such patients, particularly within the first three days of illness, should allow for the appropriate care to be provided.”

It is hoped the findings will assist with the development of biomarker panels for clinical use and could improve triage and risk prediction in dengue patients.

The research appears in the journal eLife, where the paper is titled “Combination of inflammatory and vascular markers in the febrile phase of dengue is associated with more severe outcomes.”