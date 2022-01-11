Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Brazil registers highest inflation in six years for 2021

Brazil’s 2021 inflation of more than 10 percent was the highest in six years, according to official data.

Published

Brazil registers highest inflation in six years for 2021
Food and drink is one of the worst affected sectors by inflation in Brazil - Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE
Food and drink is one of the worst affected sectors by inflation in Brazil - Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE

Brazil’s 2021 inflation of more than 10 percent was the highest in six years, according to official data published on Tuesday.

Last year’s inflation was more than double the 2020 figure of 4.5 percent and well above the government’s objective of 3.75 percent.

“It is the largest year-end rate since 2015 when it was 10.67 percent,” said the IBGE statistics institute.

Price rises actually slowed in December, though, to 0.73 percent from a figure of 0.95 percent in November.

Analysts expect that trend to continue with inflation projected to end 2022 at just over five percent.

Brazil’s central bank tried to ease inflation by increasing its benchmark interest rate seven times in a row 2021, reaching 9.25 percent in December.

The bank is expected to hike interest rates again in February.

Yearly inflation hit an 18-year high of 10.74 percent in November, but was back down to 10.06 percent by the end of the year.

That was slightly above the 9.99 percent forecast in the bank’s weekly Focus study.

Inflation was largely driven by transport costs that rose more than 21 percent in 2021, followed by housing (13 percent) and food and drink (almost eight percent).

Those three sectors accounted for 79 percent of 2021 inflation.

“Transport was mostly affected by fuel,” which rose by 47.5 percent in 2021, said Pedro Kislanov, who heads the inflationary index at IBGE.

Inflation has badly hit the disposable income of families who spend a large portion of their revenue on food.

Meat, which rose by 8.45 percent, has become unaffordable for many.

The news is another blow for President Jair Bolsonaro with a general election just nine months away and his popularity already at an all-time low.

In this article:Brazil, Inflation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada and U.S. resist efforts to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers.

22 hours ago

World

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring reported.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Survey finds oilsands environmental monitoring ineffective after 10 years

A picture of Syncrude's base mine. — Photo: TastyCakes, Public Domain (CC0 1.0) The Oil Sands Monitoring (OSM) Program, a joint endeavor between the...

10 hours ago

World

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions surged faster than expected in 2021

Greenhouse gas emissions from energy and industry rose 6.2 percent in 2021 while remaining about 5 percent below 2019 levels.

21 hours ago