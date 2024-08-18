Brain cell investigation provides Alzheimer’s clues

A health care worker (R) tends helps a patient with Alzheimer's eat lunch - Copyright AFP PHILIPPE LOPEZ

The accumulation of pathological proteins is a hallmark of several neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Proteins such as alpha-synuclein and tau can abnormally aggregate inside neurons, disrupting essential cellular function. What role do different cell types play in this process?

The human brain consists of many cell types, from the prominent neurons to the lesser-known microglia. The latter are integral to the brain’s immune system and play an important role as the brain’s cleanup activities.

A recent study demonstrates that microglia establish connections with neurons through tunnelling nanotubes (long extensions that can connect distant cells in the brain).

Here researchers have observed that microglia utilize these tubes to facilitate the clearance of toxic proteins from neurons and to promote neuronal health.

Specifically, the research points to known genetic mutations that may be contributing to various neurodegenerative diseases.

To explore future interventions, the researchers employed cultures of neurons and microglia, derived from either mouse models or human stem cells, and used imaging technology to demonstrate that microglia establish contact with neurons through tunnelling nanotubes to alleviate them from toxic protein accumulations.

Additionally, it was found how the microglia transfer healthy mitochondria, the powerhouses of the cells, to affected neurons. This significantly reduces oxidative stress, restores vital functions and ultimately rescues these nerve cells.

The research appears in the journal Neuron, titled “Microglia rescue neurons from aggregate-induced neuronal dysfunction and death through tunneling nanotubes.”

Donanemab approved

In related news, early-stage Alzheimer’s patients have another choice in slowing their disease today, with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of donanemab.

The campaign group UsAgainstAlzheimer’s has indicated its support for this new choice for patients.

The technology is based on a study showed that it removes plaque in the brain within months for most patients. The implications are that some patients will have the opportunity to discontinue the drug in a year or less, which, in turn, reduces the burden on patients and caregivers.

“This new therapy is a significant milestone in our fight against Alzheimer’s,” said UsAgainstAzheimer’s chair and co-founder, George Vradenburg, in a statement sent to Digital Journal.

“By slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s with a drug whose treatment can be stopped, early-stage patients and their doctors have a second choice for slowing their progression of the disease. Having a second treatment for early-stage Alzheimer’s gives doctors another reason to detect cognitive decline and accurately diagnose and treat Alzheimer’s at its earliest stages, offering patients the invaluable gift of time. It is time to adopt a program for annual cognitive screening to assure that Alzheimer’s is caught early and diagnosed accurately.”