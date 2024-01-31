Boris Lapouga’s visionary leap reshapes global medical systems through digital innovation

Photo courtesy of Boris Lapouga

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In Kyiv, Boris Lapouga is a force in digital healthcare. More than just creating software and a platform, he has redefined the delivery and experience of healthcare services in Ukraine, especially during the nation’s most challenging periods.

Redefining a nation’s healthcare accessibility

Lapouga’s journey in healthcare technology began with a leap into the complex sector of Ukrainian healthcare. As the co-founder of Helsi, he wasn’t just an executive but a pioneer, leading the charge in digitizing a historically paper-bound system. His brainchild was a cloud-based marvel, fundamentally changing how Ukrainians access healthcare services — from scheduling appointments online to integrating with governmental initiatives. Lapouga’s vision was clear: catapult healthcare into the digital age and enhance its accessibility like never before.

The platform developed by Lapouga quickly became indispensable: Helsi’s integration with government efforts laid the foundation for a cohesive digital health system, now serving over 26 million patients and supporting thousands of healthcare providers using the platform.

Navigating healthcare in a time of crisis

Lapouga’s leadership and software expertise became evident when he developed a robust and scalable solution for Helsi. This solution allowed the company to extend its services to untapped markets even after Lapouga left in November 2018. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Helsi played a crucial role in simplifying the vaccination process. Lapouga’s implementation of digital queues and medical personnel schedules helped minimize citizens’ contact and physical presence on-site, thereby reducing the risk of virus transmission and alleviating hospital queues. In the midst of the challenging times brought on by the pandemic, Helsi provided a glimmer of hope and contributed to the efficiency of healthcare services.

Helsi’s technological and commercial success resulted in its acquisition by the telecommunications giant Kyivstar. Achieving a successful acquisition is a noteworthy goal for any entrepreneur, and this accomplishment serves as a capstone to Boris’s leadership and guidance at Helsi.

Moreover, Helsi eventually became central to Ukraine’s primary healthcare system, fully integrating into the eHealth registry. Over the years, Helsi’s robust digital infrastructure has proved pivotal, continually adapting to meet evolving healthcare needs and becoming an indispensable part of Ukraine’s medical sector, such as contracting insurance companies and pharmacies.

Leading the charge in global health tech evolution

“Innovation is about making bold decisions and having the right people by your side,” Lapouga reflects. His ability to inspire teams, whether co-located or remote and his knack for turning bold ideas into reality set him apart.

His work in Ukraine is a national success and benchmarks a blueprint for future global innovations. It demonstrates the transformative power of digital innovation in healthcare, offering a roadmap for other nations grappling with similar challenges. “The potential for digital healthcare is boundless, especially with AI around the corner,” Lapouga muses. His ambition transcends national borders, eyeing a global transformation in healthcare technology. The success of Helsi in Ukraine illuminated the path of digital healthcare transformation worldwide.

Reflecting on this impactful journey, Lapouga shares, “Now, the real change comes from how we use technology to connect, heal, and improve lives.”

As a technologist and trailblazer, Boris Lapouga is redefining national health systems and laying down a global marker for digital healthcare innovation. His story narrates innovation, leadership, and hope — a voyage that continues to inspire and redefine what is possible in digital healthcare.